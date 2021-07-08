Job Details

Web designer/Graphic designer Web developer

We are looking for an experienced designer to join our growing team. We are currently working remotely and are located in Princeton, NJ. While we are ideally seeking a full-time candidate, we would consider qualified freelancers as well.

We know you are out there! You love what you do and you are very good at it. Your design skills are excellent and you have experience with HTML5 and CSS, coded emails, and websites.

Job responsibilities:

Execute design deliverables across a variety of mediums: web, digital, and print materials, including packaging, POS, flyers, brochures, email blasts, pp presentations, branding campaigns, websites, and print and digital advertising.

Working with the creative team, produce designs from concept ideation to finalization. Ensure designs align with brand guidelines.

Requirements:

· Proficient in Adobe CC Suite; WordPress, HTML5, CSS

· Minimum 5 years of experience in graphic design/web development.

· Please send link to portfolio with your application.

To Apply:

Click 'email Carl' under the 'Write to Us' section of our website to submit your application materials by email.



