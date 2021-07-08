Senior UI/UX Designer

Job Details

Zefr is hiring! Zefr is looking for a UX/UI Designer to join the Product & Technology team. At Zefr, we’re pioneering the world of contextual video advertising. We’re seeking a hardworking and talented designer to lead the UX/UI design of our products, most importantly helping define what Zefr apps look and feel like. This individual will work collaboratively with our product squads (PM, Engineers, Data Scientists) to build products that our customers love.

Here's what you'll get to do:

Lead the UX/UI design by setting the standard for all user experiences at Zefr (both internal and external tooling)

Build out intuitive user workflows and make complex data actionable

Work with multiple cross functional teams and be actively involved with customer discovery and research (includes opportunities to travel to speak with customers)

Own the style guide and how our tooling helps achieve the product vision

Design and implement processes to foster continuously learning from our customers (validating prototypes, user testing, etc)

Here's what we're looking for:

8+ years of UX/UI experience (app design)

Background in the B2B space but with a focus creating simple and initiative workflows

Experience with prototyping (invision, sketch, etc) for both internal teams and external users to get feedback on them

Comfortable collaborating directly with product and engineering (data science teams are a plus)

Experience leading user research workshops and user testing

Strong verbal communication and presentation skills.

Bachelor or Master's degree in design, human-computer interaction (HCI), or equivalent degree



