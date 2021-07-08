Job Details

Fracture's Creative team is looking for a US-based Senior Product Designer (UI/UX).

This person is an expert with UI design tools; Sketch or Figma doesn’t matter - you’ve used both. Your designs are simple, intuitive solutions built around a “show, don’t tell” mindset. Data doesn’t scare you; in fact, you know that quality data is how you iterate for maximum effectiveness and prove the ROI of your solutions to the business. You seek attunement with those that will engage with your designs; calling them “users” feels too impersonal; to you, they’re friends, family, people you know well. With friends you have a deep understanding of what they love and what really frustrates them. You admire how Robinhood’s UI took something as complex as the stock market and trading and made it not just simple but intuitive for beginners. Whether you’re handing off designs to engineers, finalizing requirements with stakeholders, or mentoring junior designers you’re comfortable talking about your craft and are able to clearly justify design decisions to a group.

Looking for a place to create beautifully engaging digital product designs for millions of people? We’re Fracture and we’d like to chat with you.

----

Here's the day-to-day responsibilities:

Care deeply about the impact of your design work and have experience tracking usage of the things you build, including using data collected to verify its efficiency.

Understand the importance of your design work in relation to business objectives; moving past qualitative measurements into quantitative. Apply your experience tracking usage of the products you build and data collected to maximize efficiency and ROI.

Hands-on creation and/or refinement of wireframes, mockups, prototypes, user stories & flows, animations and high fidelity production assets.

Manage and scale design systems while keeping them aligned with Fracture's brand identity.

Validate your designs using data via prototyping, user testing, and talking to internal and external customers.

Lead the design handoff process with engineers and perform design QA for production-ready products and features.

Mentor other designers by helping them to think more critically and strategically to improve their craft.

Identify opportunities for improvement in our products and processes and take the initiative to concept and present solutions to the team.

What will it take to be successful?

Expert level skills and/or experience with:

Visual design - especially in the construction of visual hierarchies and UI and attention to detail with typography, spacing, and color application.

Design for responsive and native mobile applications.

Designing and prototyping in Figma and expressing motion and interaction with tools like Principle, Framer or Protopie.

Advanced level skills and/or experience with:

Designing digital products and systems end to end, not just websites.

Building and scaling design systems.

HTML, CSS and the use of various Javascript frameworks in interface design. You don’t have to code but you have to know the constraints of what you’re working with and how your design decisions affect the level of effort in development.

Creation of wireframes, storyboards, user flows, process flows and customer journeys.

Adobe Photoshop and/or Illustrator.

What does it take to be considered?

You must submit a strong online portfolio featuring your experience as a product designer with a focus on UI/UX, visual, and animation design.

5+ years working within a digital design environment (agency and/or in-house) for a tech, retail, or consumer brand.

Experience with E-Commerce and mobile.

Excellent communication, presentation, and analytical skills.

Experience with Agile and Scrum.



