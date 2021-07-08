Job Details

NZXT is a rapidly growing company made up of gamers, builders and PC enthusiasts on a mission to create hardware, software, experiences, and services that surprise and delight gamers of all types. We are a team of creative, motivated and results-oriented people who love what we do and are dedicated to making it easy, fun and rewarding for our audience to play games. We are a founder-led organization that has not lost any of our entrepreneurial, scrappy roots. This is an exciting time to join NZXT as we are poised for significant global expansion and growth.





CULTURE & VALUES





At NZXT, we believe in the importance of Design Thinking and the power of Serving Community, and our values spring from those two core ideas:





Every Voice Matters Win Together

Keep It Simple Give A Shit

Build Scalable Systems Commit To Quality

Learn And Grow Do What You Say

We hope that every NZXT employee internalizes and practices these values to the point where they become second nature. We expect our leaders and managers to embody and nurture these values, because when they are in full force... amazing things can happen.





Our Interactive Design team is looking for a talented senior interactive designer experienced in application design and development to create delightful and elegant software for NZXT customers on their PC. In this role, you’ll focus on meticulously designing digital and screen-based experiences for PC control and monitoring interfaces.









JOB RESPONSIBILITIES

Plan and organize the design process for what’s appropriate for the software scope and goals Create wireframes, mockups, animations, prototypes and high-fidelity designs. Work with product to define software scope and goals Develop strategies that bring simple and accessible solutions to NZXT customers. Collaborate with Design, Engineering, and Marketing to conduct user, market, and competitive research to understand the problems and opportunities addressable by our software products and websites.









DESIRED EXPERIENCE

6+ years of experience working in applications / software or relevant projects

Knowledge and experience working with or executing design systems across a variety of interactive platforms.

Knowledge and experience working on consumer applications

Knowledge of live streaming platforms such as Twitch, Youtube, etc

Solid understanding of customer experience, branding and rich experiences mixed with business goals, user insights and the ability to convert those into design frameworks and interactive experiences.





Pluses/Bonus:

Experience in Storybook, Figma libraries, PatternLab, DSM or similar design system

A gaming GOAT

Experience executing a variety of project types including dashboards, on-board software, mobile apps or DTC applications.









DESIRED SKILLS

Unrelenting self-motivation and initiative; enthusiastic “can-do” attitude is a must.

Able to accept accountability and critique in open discussions.

A team player and able to pick up the slack when needed.

Strong knowledge or interest in PC gaming consumers and PC hardware industry trends.

Expertise in using design and prototyping tools like Figma, Sketch, Adobe CC, and InVision.

Ability to make a clear, persuasive case for your design.

Sound understanding of good design aesthetic

Able to balance good design with user problems and business goals.

Willingness to mentor and guide other designers.

Working knowledge of Agile Scrum practices.

Ability to work collaboratively and cross-functionally with a global, distributed team.

Ability to interact with a diverse set of technical and non-technical partners.

Proficiency with planning and capacity tools like JIRA, Confluence, or comparable team collaboration applications.

NZXT is committed to employing a diverse workforce. Qualified applicants will receive consideration without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, veteran status, or disability.