Mid/Senior Product Experience Designer

Job Details

About Clear Street:

At Clear Street, we are disrupting the institutional brokerage and clearing market by modernizing archaic industry segments with brand new technology. We’re changing the way institutional investors interact with the markets; offering an alternative to working with big banks. Our cloud-based API technology will empower clients to clear, settle, and finance trading activity while accessing real-time risk and position information. Our platform is built on an incredibly modern tech-stack, by pragmatic engineers focused on building intuitive and frictionless user experiences. Our tech-infused suite of customer experience-oriented prime service offerings will increase our clients’ efficiency and provide real-time insights they’ve never previously experienced.

The Team:

Our Design team is focused on unearthing our users’ needs, both internal and external. They are design generalists working closely with a cross-functional team to help create usable and delightful experiences. Clear Street’s designers have varied backgrounds, hailing from agencies, start-ups, and financial institutions. They take on projects from research and napkin sketches to final pixel-perfect designs and testing.

You Will:

Work to continuously refine, explore, deliver, and push the experience forward

Conduct discovery with users and stakeholders to shape project design briefs

Work with Engineering and PM counterparts to prioritize, build, scope, and ensure high-quality deliverables

Be a part of a team that has a flat organizational structure and create the design experience culture

Advocate for the user, validate concepts, and obtain feedback across internal, external, and third party stakeholders

Requirements:

You have 4+ years of relevant experience and must provide a link to your portfolio (and password if applicable)

You have mastery of Sketch, Figma and have demonstrated excellent hygiene with documentation

You have the presentation and storytelling skills to be able to effectively interact with stakeholders

You are investigative and inquisitive about product goals from a company, industry, and user perspective (no prior finance experience is required, but you are excited to learn)

You have experience bringing new products or significant features from discovery through launch and iteration



