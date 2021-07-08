Mid/Senior Product Experience Designer
About Clear Street:
At Clear Street, we are disrupting the institutional brokerage and clearing market by modernizing archaic industry segments with brand new technology. We’re changing the way institutional investors interact with the markets; offering an alternative to working with big banks. Our cloud-based API technology will empower clients to clear, settle, and finance trading activity while accessing real-time risk and position information. Our platform is built on an incredibly modern tech-stack, by pragmatic engineers focused on building intuitive and frictionless user experiences. Our tech-infused suite of customer experience-oriented prime service offerings will increase our clients’ efficiency and provide real-time insights they’ve never previously experienced.
The Team:
Our Design team is focused on unearthing our users’ needs, both internal and external. They are design generalists working closely with a cross-functional team to help create usable and delightful experiences. Clear Street’s designers have varied backgrounds, hailing from agencies, start-ups, and financial institutions. They take on projects from research and napkin sketches to final pixel-perfect designs and testing.
You Will:
- Work to continuously refine, explore, deliver, and push the experience forward
- Conduct discovery with users and stakeholders to shape project design briefs
- Work with Engineering and PM counterparts to prioritize, build, scope, and ensure high-quality deliverables
- Be a part of a team that has a flat organizational structure and create the design experience culture
- Advocate for the user, validate concepts, and obtain feedback across internal, external, and third party stakeholders
Requirements:
- You have 4+ years of relevant experience and must provide a link to your portfolio (and password if applicable)
- You have mastery of Sketch, Figma and have demonstrated excellent hygiene with documentation
- You have the presentation and storytelling skills to be able to effectively interact with stakeholders
- You are investigative and inquisitive about product goals from a company, industry, and user perspective (no prior finance experience is required, but you are excited to learn)
- You have experience bringing new products or significant features from discovery through launch and iteration