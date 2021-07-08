Creative Team Lead UX & Product Design

Job Details

As the Creative Team Lead for the User Experience Design group, you are the key player in the development and design of our future solutions. We are on a digital journey and we want you on board!

Your role is to manage, execute and inspire the team in our design projects. Together with your fellow designers, you will make sure we constantly push our boundaries, develop our design languages and systems, but also evolve design as a subject within the company. With this follows a great opportunity to evolve and design the role itself.

At Flir you will have the unique opportunity to be a part of the complete design process. Starting with early investigations, you and the team will meet customers and users all over the world. Highly skilled professionals from which you will be able to gain insights, and the opportunity to really explore your ideas; creating prototypes and putting them in front of real users until they are ready for the world to see.

We offer variety - you might work together with firefighters to make it easier for them to navigate through smoke, develop new concepts and features for our apps, or work with big strategic projects connected to our digital eco-system. In addition, you will lead the work of nurturing and developing our digital visual appearance.

As a part of the Product and User Experience Design team you will be among colleagues with both industrial and interaction design backgrounds. We work across all platforms; our infrared cameras and other hardware, app, web, and desktop. You will have the opportunity to work with all of them, and you will especially love this job if you have an extra interest in interaction between digital and physical products!

The job in plain text:

Be the expert, lead and go-to-person when it comes to UX and product design.

Evolve the team - way-of-working, methods, recruitments, software etc.

Be involved in, and lead the team through all stages of the design process, from user research and concept creation to high-fidelity wireframing and finalised design for implementation.

Plan, prioritize and estimate the design work in all different projects.

Collaborate with other disciplines to shape the vision of our future products based on our users’ needs.

Work closely with a fun and skilled team of Designers, Engineers, Developers and Testers to create digital and physical experiences used by people worldwide.

Communicate and present insights, ideas and designs, but also to market Design as a function to internal stakeholders worldwide.

Work with cross-platform design to create an experience that stretches throughout the whole digital ecosystem.





To be ready to take on this role we would love if you have

Extensive experience working in an UX/Interaction design role.

Experience from leading design projects and manage several initiatives simultaneously.

A strong belief in user-centric design.

A solid portfolio of projects and a good knowledge of UX and UI design.

An Interest in advanced technology and hardware.

A good understanding of design principles, behaviors and guidelines for platforms such as iOS, Android and Web.

An interest in following design and technical trends and love to figure out new ways on how to improve products and their experience.

A degree in Interaction Design or equivalent

Experience from using design tools as Sketch, Figma, Principle, Framer, Adobe suite or similar.





If any questions, please contact anton.hoffman@teledyneflir.com