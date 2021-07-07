Job Details

Creative freelancers (like designers!) run their businesses on Bonsai. We're experiencing record growth and are looking to add a senior product designer to our rapidly growing team. The Product Designer would work very closely with product and engineering to release beautiful, easy-to-use products that meet users' needs. This designer will also have a high degree of ownership and input into the product development process.





As a Product Designer at Bonsai, you will...

Own the design process end-to-end from research to production. This includes user research, journey mapping, wireframes, prototypes, user testing, and high-fidelity mock ups.

Work with the product and engineering team to prioritize features. You will be deeply involved in every step of the product development process to help create a compelling user experience.

Build design systems and patterns. To scale our team and product while maintaining high quality, you will help develop systems, patterns, and processes.





You have...

5+ years of Product Design experience in consume-facing products on both web and mobile experiences.

Experience taking a product from concept to delivery including but not limited to wireframes, prototypes, and high-fidelity deliverables.

Experience not only executing on design work, but on building design systems, patterns, and libraries.

Desire to work with product and engineering teams to create great user experiences.

A team-focused mindset and are comfortable sharing works in progress.





💰 Benefits

Competitive salary, plus profit sharing and bonuses

Unlimited holidays — we actually want you to take time off

All-expenses paid team retreats — our last retreat was in Mexico!

Unlimited professional development stipend — books, classes, coaching, whatever you need

Strong culture of work / life balance — it's a marathon, not a sprint

Complete internal transparency — everyone sees everything within the company





🌳 About Bonsai

Bonsai helps 300,000+ freelancers in 100+ countries start, run, and grow their businesses.

The way the world works is changing: Freelancers make up 40% of the workforce today and will be 50%+ by 2030. People want flexible and independent careers. Companies want great on-demand talent. This is one of the largest shifts since the Industrial Revolution, but the tools to support it are stuck in the 20th or even 19th centuries!

That's where Bonsai comes in. We take care of a freelancer's admin work - contracts, proposals, invoices, payments, accounting & taxes - so they can focus on the work they love and just make money. Ask any freelancers you know... they'll tell you this is a huge and painful time suck.

We're profitable, growing very quickly, and are backed by some of the world's best investors (YC, Matrix Partners, Index Ventures). We've also been 100% remote since 2016 and our team is spread across 8 different countries.