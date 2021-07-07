Graphic Designer

Job Details

We're hiring our first dedicated Designer in Marketing, to bring Qwilr to more of the world. You'll design for campaigns, product launches, and our brand at large, making Qwilr feel clear and compelling to our customers, and exciting to the world.

Read the full job description here: https://team.qwilr.com/KwDilkDGSE6m

We're hiring our first dedicated Designer for Brand & Marketing work. You'll create compelling visual assets for feature launches, design holistic and high quality assets for content campaigns, and help visualise tricky concepts for customers in simple and elegant graphics.

While you'll be our first dedicated Designer in Marketing, you won't be alone. You'll also be joining Qwilr's Design team, and a company that has valued and invested in design since it was founded in 2015. Being a startup has meant that our time spent designing for marketing has been sporadic, and as a result our brand today isn't the best reflection of the $10m we raised last year. This role will change that, and help create a brand we're really proud of, and supports our ambitious year ahead.

Finally, you'll have smart people to work with, challenging problems to solve, and the space to solve them well. You'll have opportunities to try new things, with the support to improve your core skills and really hone your craft. It's these reasons I've been at Qwilr for over 4 years, and can honestly say it's a very, very exciting time to come onboard — with your help, our best work is ahead of us.

- Dominic Sebastian, Head of Design

Projects you'll work on...

Marketing Campaigns

You'll design for a wide variety of marketing campaigns, that engage customers to discover Qwilr. Campaigns usually involve multiple touchpoints (an ad, to a landing page, to our site etc), and they need to feel like a consistent experience. This role will directly help improve the speed, quality, and impact we can make with these campaigns.

Product launches

You'll create rich marketing assets that help communicate features, ideas and benefits to our customers. Some of these are one-offs, like announcing a new feature, and some are a collection of assets and ads to promote large scale campaigns. Your work will directly help improve the quality, speed and impact our product launches can have.

New brand

We're working on updating our brand, and you'll be a key part of us doing this well. We want this to be a meaningful leap forward, and not just be a new lick of paint. After the new design direction is set, we'll then need to roll it out holistically across all our touch points, so everything feels clear and compelling to our customers.

What this requires...

Creating custom graphics & visual assets to support key messages

Editorial design for long form content

Designing landing pages to tell a feature narrative

Creating ads to launch campaign online to the world

Distilling a feature into something visually simple but engaging

Designing animated gifs to highlight key features (big bonus!)

Creating ads for promoting the launch on social media

Being able to iterate quickly through creative concepts

Collaborating with content to create the best outcome

Having a great eye and passion for the details

Research shows that while men apply to jobs when they meet an average of 60% of the criteria, women and other folks in minority groups tend to only apply when they check every box. So if you think you have what it takes, but don't necessarily meet every single point above, please still get in touch. We'd love to have a chat and see if you could be a great fit. You can find more about diversity and inclusion at Qwilr here.

