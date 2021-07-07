Senior Graphic Designer

Job Details

Monstercat is one of electronic music's most influential independent record labels. Founded in Canada in 2011, its mission has remained the same: to empower a creative and passionate community of artists and fans through innovation. Championing a cadre of world-renowned artists including Marshmello, Kaskade, Slushii, and Vicetone, Monstercat celebrated over 2.6 Billion audio streams in 2020, and exceeds 200 Million global audio streams monthly. With six releases a week across its Uncaged, Instinct, and Silk imprints, Monstercat has topped radio and streaming charts worldwide, offering a diverse range of genres including bass, dance, pop, house, chill & electronic.





The Role…

Monstercat is looking for a passionate, collaborative Graphic Designer to develop and execute its brand aesthetic. Reporting to the Head of Creative Production, the Graphic Designer will design a variety of creative material for print, online, OOH (posters, billboard, etc.), and experiential platforms, as well as music release artwork and assets in support of Monstercat’s corporate / brand initiatives.





What You'll do…

Work closely with internal departments to create a wide variety of design materials from concept through to completion

Manage client relationships and creative development for single and album artwork/assets with artists and their management camps

Deliver digital marketing assets for campaigns, including promotions and brand activations

Develop company deck presentations for partners and stakeholders

Conduct image research and gathering

Keep up-to-date with industry design trends

Assist in the organization of department files and directory

Other duties, as assigned

About You…

Bachelor’s in Design or 5+ years design experience

Experience working directly with clients and agencies

Strong interpersonal skills, with the ability to work both independently as well as collaboratively within a team structure

Strong visual conceptual abilities and overall design skills

Ability to follow rough design concepts and turn them into polished assets

Proficiency in the Adobe Suite, in particular Photoshop, Illustrator, and Indesign.

Some knowledge of After Effects is a plus.

Ability to edit and retouch photos and video

A good grasp of typography

An understanding or experience with editorial and layout design

Ability to effectively track, manage, and clearly communicate your time

Self-starter and able to meet strict deadlines in a fast-paced environment

Excellent organization and meticulous attention to detail

A passion for great design, digital marketing, and social media





Why Join Monstercat? We offer the opportunity to…

Work with smart, driven, and inspiring people in a fun and collaborative environment

Work at the forefront of music innovation

Be creative & strategic

Be rewarded with more opportunity and bi-annual company performance bonuses

Work a flexible work week both from home and from our creative Railtown Vancouver office (hybrid work environment) with freshly ground coffee, a fully stocked kitchen, and regular company events (when safe to do so)

Utilize a comprehensive health and dental benefits package





About us…

Monstercat is Canada’s largest independent electronic music label. From the heart of downtown Vancouver, we’ve mastered the art of innovation to award-winning levels. We connect an unparalleled roster of chart-topping artists with fans worldwide, all the while partnering music with distribution players and partnerships that maximize impact. Powered by a collection of creative music lovers and tech aficionados, we’ve successfully forged into the realms of events, apparel, and gaming with signature style.

How to Apply…

On our Monstercat careers website, click “Apply for this Job”. To be considered for this role, please include: