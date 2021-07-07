All Jobs
Senior Designer

We’re looking for a USA based creative designer to join our team at our digital agency. The ideal candidate is always one step ahead of design trends, has a strong work ethic and is self-motivated to produce incredible work.

Signing Bonus

$1,000

What you’ll do day-to-day:

  • Redesign existing websites 
  • Design Social Media posts
  • Explore new design trends

What you’ll bring to our team:

  • 5+ years of professional design experience at an agency or freelance
  • Excellent design portfolio with experience across web design and graphic design.
  • Experience with standard design and presentation applications
  • Ability to present creative ideas with thorough rationale while also being receptive to feedback
  • Excellent attention to detail and precision when working on projects
  • Ability to prioritize projects and proactively manage deadlines effectively 
  • Familiarity with Slack
  • Ability to work between 9-5pm ET
reDesign Digital
Job Type
Part-time
Location
United States
Remote Friendly
Date posted
Jul 07, 2021
