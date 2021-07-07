Job Details
Senior Designer
We’re looking for a USA based creative designer to join our team at our digital agency. The ideal candidate is always one step ahead of design trends, has a strong work ethic and is self-motivated to produce incredible work.
Signing Bonus
$1,000
What you’ll do day-to-day:
- Redesign existing websites
- Design Social Media posts
- Explore new design trends
What you’ll bring to our team:
- 5+ years of professional design experience at an agency or freelance
- Excellent design portfolio with experience across web design and graphic design.
- Experience with standard design and presentation applications
- Ability to present creative ideas with thorough rationale while also being receptive to feedback
- Excellent attention to detail and precision when working on projects
- Ability to prioritize projects and proactively manage deadlines effectively
- Familiarity with Slack
- Ability to work between 9-5pm ET