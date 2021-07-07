Motion Designer

Job Details

We are open to remote candidates for this role.

Folks who specialize in motion design at MetaLab are called Motion Designers. Regardless of the title, these individuals elevate the quality of our team's work. They add animations and microinteractions to our products, bringing clarity and delight while fulfilling product and user goals.

From storyboarding to designing animation concepts to high fidelity prototypes, you’re able to create inspirational work and provide clear direction for development teams to implement transitions and animations as part of project handoff.

You consider the user experience first and support design decisions with an understanding of design principles, sensitivity to movement, timing, and composition guided by best practices and data from user research. You will take a leading role in defining the global animation styles and libraries for key product features on our projects.

Your responsibilities:

Collaborate closely with designers, producers, engineers, and stakeholders to evaluate motion opportunities and deliver final polish of our products using motion design.

Work hand-in-hand with engineers to ensure feasibility and fidelity of implementation.

Apply business objectives into concepts, create mockups of transitions in user experiences, prototype design interactions to connect and optimize user flows.

Demonstrate proficiency in communicating throughout the design process while formulating high-level strategy, expressing nuanced visual opinions, and establishing a rich product presence.

Identify unique opportunities to bring client brands to life within the product, adhering & expanding on established guidelines.

Define, create, and improve the motion animation tools and processes that accelerate our design deliverables.

Help promote an inspiring and inclusive environment for the team.

Coach and mentor other Motion Designers.

The must-have shortlist:

3+ years of motion design experience at a studio, digital product agency, product company or as a freelancer

Strong portfolio of latest relevant work

Creative idea generator with a problem-solving mindset

Solid understanding of user-centered design and UX principles

Inspiring ability to create user interactions across screen resolutions

Ability to receive and apply feedback to improve the end result

Friendly with Figma, Lottie/Bodymovin

3D or development-based animation experience is a plus

Equal opportunity employer

Research shows that women and other marginalized groups tend to only apply for a job when they meet every single criteria. Does this role sound like it was made for you, yet you don’t check every box? Reach out anyway! We’re an equal opportunity employer and are dedicated to fostering an inclusive and diverse environment for employees from all walks of life. We hire based on talent, and we’re proud of our global perspective.