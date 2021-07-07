Freelance Senior Visual Deisgner

Job Details

As a Visual Designer you are the boots-on-the-ground for design at Elephant. VDs at Elephant are highly influential when it comes to the creation of the work—being able to internalize direction while simultaneously pushing the design. A VD should be curious and experimental—looking past the brief to find unexpected visual solutions. They are responsible for brainstorming creative concepts with the project team, developing original design concepts, executing designs based on established style guides and developing design specs for production.

What we’d like to see:

Ability to provide multiple solutions to a given design challenge.

Makes progress on designs & deliverables after feedback and direction is provided.

Create and iterate client-facing deliverables on time such as conceptual sketches, detailed executions, templated systems and interface across multiple platforms.

Work with senior creative leadership to develop design specs for production and development teams.

Keep abreast of latest design and industry trends in order to inform the work.

Ability to defend and articulate design iterations and clearly present the concepts.

Defends great ideas while being receptive to feedback and making necessary adjustments.

Creates solid, trusting working relationships with cross-functional teams.

Elephant is an equal opportunity employer (EOE). We strongly support diversity in the workforce.