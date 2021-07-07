Job Details

TITLE: DESIGNER





DEPARTMENT: MARKETING





REPORTING TO: CREATIVE SERVICES MANAGER





LOCATION: NEW YORK, NY





For safety, our office is currently working a hybrid model of in-office (essential staff) and remote. When safe, please plan to work from the NYC office three days a week.

Summary

The Designer will be an integral part of the Creative Services team, which supports a national sales and distribution network. The primary focus of this position will be designing assets for digital, social, and email, with additional work on UX/UI web design and printed marketing collateral such as signs, ads and mailers. Candidate portfolios should broadly showcase these skill sets. The position requires someone who is flexible, detail-oriented, and able to work well in a fast-paced, structured environment.





Essential Functions

Primary designer for digital and email, including digital, social and email assets and templates to support ongoing B2B and D2C customer engagement

Wireframe and design product pages and purchase flow for consumer-facing website

Design and update B2B and D2C marketing materials, including corporate and sales presentations, ads, signs, postcards, mailers, catalogs, and banners

Nimbly adapt to concepting/designing for multiple brands; both owned and private brands, as well as B2B and D2C audiences

Develop branding, labeling and packaging concepts

Quickly react to design requests to support sales, merchandising, and leadership

Work closely with the Creative Services Manager, Project Managers, and VP of Marketing to concept and design marketing campaigns

Update and prep files for printing

Create digital mock-ups for internal concept approval

Provide retouching feedback to external product and packaging photography vendors

Establish design templates, when needed, for repeat/expedited implementation of design concepts

On occasion, create photography guidelines for external photographers

Qualifications

Background Requirements

4+ years design experience in-house or with an agency

1+ years art direction or photography experience, ideally in the food industry

Experience designing e-commerce websites on platforms like Shopify

Photography and/or food styling experience a plus

Experience in designing for email, social, and web as well as brand concepting and presentation design

Print design experience in B2B and B2C marketing communications; ideally including labels, catalogs, ads, and signage

Skill & Ability Requirements

Fluency in Adobe Creative Suite.

An understanding of print production, including file specifications, print techniques, and common substrates

Sufficient photo retouching abilities to accommodate in-house touch-ups and mock-ups

Must be detail-oriented, with a technical acumen and good eye for photography, color, composition, hierarchy, and typography

Digital rendering skills a plus

Thrive working both independently and collaboratively as part of a team

Good interpersonal and communication skills

Able to meet tight deadlines and work on multiple projects simultaneously

Experience working with a project management software (ideally Wrike, Workfront, or Basecamp)

Interest in the specialty food industry

Travel Requirements

This role requires minimal travel

Additional information

To Apply

Interested candidates should submit a resume, portfolio, and cover letter with salary requirements. Applications without a portfolio will not be considered .

. No phone calls or recruiters, please

FOODMatch offers a comprehensive benefit package and competitive compensation based on experience. We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity. All employment decisions are made on the basis of qualifications, merit and business need. All your information will be kept confidential according to EEO guidelines.