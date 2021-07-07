Designer
TITLE: DESIGNER
DEPARTMENT: MARKETING
REPORTING TO: CREATIVE SERVICES MANAGER
LOCATION: NEW YORK, NY
For safety, our office is currently working a hybrid model of in-office (essential staff) and remote. When safe, please plan to work from the NYC office three days a week.
Summary
The Designer will be an integral part of the Creative Services team, which supports a national sales and distribution network. The primary focus of this position will be designing assets for digital, social, and email, with additional work on UX/UI web design and printed marketing collateral such as signs, ads and mailers. Candidate portfolios should broadly showcase these skill sets. The position requires someone who is flexible, detail-oriented, and able to work well in a fast-paced, structured environment.
Essential Functions
- Primary designer for digital and email, including digital, social and email assets and templates to support ongoing B2B and D2C customer engagement
- Wireframe and design product pages and purchase flow for consumer-facing website
- Design and update B2B and D2C marketing materials, including corporate and sales presentations, ads, signs, postcards, mailers, catalogs, and banners
- Nimbly adapt to concepting/designing for multiple brands; both owned and private brands, as well as B2B and D2C audiences
- Develop branding, labeling and packaging concepts
- Quickly react to design requests to support sales, merchandising, and leadership
- Work closely with the Creative Services Manager, Project Managers, and VP of Marketing to concept and design marketing campaigns
- Update and prep files for printing
- Create digital mock-ups for internal concept approval
- Provide retouching feedback to external product and packaging photography vendors
- Establish design templates, when needed, for repeat/expedited implementation of design concepts
- On occasion, create photography guidelines for external photographers
Qualifications
Background Requirements
- 4+ years design experience in-house or with an agency
- 1+ years art direction or photography experience, ideally in the food industry
- Experience designing e-commerce websites on platforms like Shopify
- Photography and/or food styling experience a plus
- Experience in designing for email, social, and web as well as brand concepting and presentation design
- Print design experience in B2B and B2C marketing communications; ideally including labels, catalogs, ads, and signage
Skill & Ability Requirements
- Fluency in Adobe Creative Suite.
- An understanding of print production, including file specifications, print techniques, and common substrates
- Sufficient photo retouching abilities to accommodate in-house touch-ups and mock-ups
- Must be detail-oriented, with a technical acumen and good eye for photography, color, composition, hierarchy, and typography
- Digital rendering skills a plus
- Thrive working both independently and collaboratively as part of a team
- Good interpersonal and communication skills
- Able to meet tight deadlines and work on multiple projects simultaneously
- Experience working with a project management software (ideally Wrike, Workfront, or Basecamp)
- Interest in the specialty food industry
Travel Requirements
- This role requires minimal travel
Additional information
To Apply
- Interested candidates should submit a resume, portfolio, and cover letter with salary requirements. Applications without a portfolio will not be considered.
- No phone calls or recruiters, please
FOODMatch offers a comprehensive benefit package and competitive compensation based on experience. We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity. All employment decisions are made on the basis of qualifications, merit and business need. All your information will be kept confidential according to EEO guidelines.