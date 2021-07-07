Senior UX Strategist

Job Details

What difference will you make?

​​​​​​​Doing something meaningful starts with a simple decision, a commitment to changing lives. We’ve made the decision to transform health care by improving the health, well-being, and peace of mind of everyone we can reach.

Cigna’s internal agency is the premier source for profound marketing insights, world-class strategy, brilliant concepts, renowned design and experiences that inspire action and delivers results.

OBJECTIVE

The Senior User Experience (UX) Strategist role is ideal for someone who lives for designing, building, testing and iterating on world class digital user experiences in a fast paced and collaborative environment.

You will make an immediate impact in working to create new digital experiences for our already rapidly growing b2b and b2c audiences within the healthcare space. On this team you will design experiences that users love, build on your existing technical knowledge, and help transform how health is experienced through human-centered design, empathy, and a vast knowledge of UX principles as applied to Digital Product development. Your ability to merge visual and interactive design skills will introduce unique and high-quality design solutions for members across the world.

Responsibilities:

The mission of this role is to oversee and implement the UX design considerations for digital marketing endeavors within Cigna Creative

Collaborate with Cigna Creative Art and Creative Directors to bring client needs to life in engaging and interactive digital experiences

Create wireframe to hi-fi prototypes for Cigna Marketing’s Digital initiatives

Work to establish standards compliant UX/UI pattern libraries for Digital Marketing Product development within Sketch

Consult with Cigna Creative Account and Project Management teams on levels of effort and time tables for delivery

Advocate for data driven design decisions by ceaselessly evangelizing for the end user

Conduct user research to a drive data driven approach including:

CSAT / Engagement data analysis

Heuristic Evaluation

Ethnographic Research

Persona Generation

Moderated and non-moderated usability testing

Determine Information Architecture and create sitemaps

Qualifications should include:

6 years or more of experience as a UX Designer, Interaction Designer or UX Architect

Communication, collaboration and teamwork in an Agile delivery model

Business know-how: Understanding of business metrics and the ability to translate company goals and objectives into digital experiences

Mastery of Adobe Creative Suite and Sketch

Mastery of Responsive Design principles

Strong grasp of UX research principles and methods

Meticulous design skills and attention to detail

Familiarity with Marketing and UX research platforms

Deep experience with data driven design practices

Strong presentation skills

Set Yourself Apart

4 Year Degree in Design, Animation or Computer Science

Strong understanding of HTML, CSS and Javascript

Solid experience with interactivity tools like Framer.js

Experience in conducting UX research and interpreting the data gathered in cogent reports

Motion Graphics expertise

Senior level experience in delivering everything from mobile apps to web experiences to AR/VR/XR and beyond

Experience working in a collaborative work/project management system like Wrike/Asana/Workfront

This position is not eligible to be performed in Colorado.

About Cigna

