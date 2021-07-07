Data-Vis Designer

Job Details

Data Visualization Designer

- Remote (east coast preferred), contract role

RedStream Technology is seeking a Data Visualization Designer to join a global management consulting firm. This team member will join a group responsible for designing, developing, and implementing many of our client’s externally-facing digital publishing and communications platforms.

As a key member of the publishing team, you will help them to take the user experience of their content to another level through the creation of unique and bespoke content to deliver world-class storytelling. You will also be responsible for the front-end engineering and bringing new content to life. If you are passionate about engaging content, data, and data visualization, this is a perfect role for you.

Skills:

Expertise in cross-browser responsive development across all modern platforms (PC, Mac, iPhone, Android, and tablets)

Extensive knowledge and understanding of HTML, CSS (Flexbox, CSS Grid, Sass)

Extensive knowledge and understanding of JavaScript (Functional Programming, ES6+)

Understanding of React and latest concepts like hooks

Experience of building data driven interactive using libraries like D3, Highcharts

Understanding of package manager like NPM/Yarn

Understanding of module bundler like Webpack 5

Exposure to Continuous Integration tools like Jenkins, GoCD



