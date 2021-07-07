Visual Identity for Marketing Agency

Job Details

Ellipsis is a remote digital marketing agency focusing on the WordPress space. We’re looking for a designer to help update our brand identity, logo, and key brand assets including website pages.

We see this as a three stage project:

Discovery – understand Ellipsis Design – logo and visual identity Brand assets – website pages, social media templates

Our current branding doesn't reflect who we are or what we do, and we're looking for a talented designer to bring our identify to life :)

Here's a breakdown of the three stages:

Stage 1 – discovery

We’ve completed a design discovery workshop internally, and will be able to share the results with you. We’d like to spend some time with you reviewing the results.

Stage 2 – design

At the design phase, we’ll need you to create 2-4 design concepts for us to choose from, with each concept including 2 variations. From these, we’ll pick 1 design concept for further ideation with colour palettes, fonts, and imagery style worked on at this stage. Following our review, we’ll finalise a revised logo and visual identity guidelines.

Stage 3 – brand assets

Once we’ve finalised the design, we’ll need a website homepage based on a wireframe we provide you with. We’ll also need key elements across the site (pricing tables, hero sections etc) designed, and will need other brand assets including social media templates.

Timeframe and costs

We’d like to get stages 1 and 2 underway in the near future, and would like stage 3 live on our site before the end of Q3 this year. We’ve budgeted $2,5-3.5k for these 3 stages, including revisions. We can iron out a specific spec with you if we’d like to proceed.

Application process

We’d love to hear from you! We've got a Typeform here which will let you get in touch with us: https://getellipsis.typeform.com/to/HrCXaubW