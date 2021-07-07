Venture Studio Product Designer

Job Details

Our Vision

Unleash the entrepreneur within.

What We Do

Boundless is a venture studio that builds industry-specific SaaS companies from scratch. We focus on niche services markets with acute pain points that could use better software to be more efficient and, in turn, to better serve their customers.

Unlike a VC firm, Boundless ideates and builds its own companies, as opposed to investing in other people’s startups. We are structured as a holding company, not a fund, launching sub-companies underneath the Boundless umbrella. We hire a diverse array of aspiring entrepreneurs to build and lead our companies. We provide active mentorship, coaching, and community. And we empower these extraordinary leaders with our dedicated network of engineers, designers, and growth marketers to help them win. Learn more at: www.bvco.co.





Product Designer Job Description

We are seeking a part-time product designer to help lead and build elegant, user-friendly, SaaS products in various end markets. Primary responsibilities include:

Rapid prototyping -- take a fuzzy concept and make it tangible, quickly User journey mapping. Create storyboards, wireframes, and user journey flows to communicate the full cycle of the user experience Translate UX into simple, elegant, visually pleasing designs that delight users Lead and execute our design system -- we are building multiple companies every year, and would like to carry over many design elements from company to company. Think ahead and think in systems Drive user testing, research, and feedback loops -- get in front of customers (and potential customers) to lead product design sessions with curiosity Run point with engineering teams as we get into the details of building the product

Key Attributes & Qualifications

3+ years of product design experience in SaaS (or SaaS-like) businesses Great balance of left and right brain -- a highly organized thinker and project manager, coupled with great aesthetic sensibilities A “student of the game” -- deep knowledge of best practices, trends in product design, an understanding of the latest and greatest tools, and an intrinsic desire to continually learn new technologies / techniques Comfortable in a small, nimble, scrappy environment Efficient and self-directed -- moves quickly and iterates with limited direction Willing and able to assist with marketing projects -- from logo creation to building presentation templates and other forms of collateral Excellent communicator -- both written and oral Has worked extensively with engineering teams and understands how to work with and thrive in an engineering environment Comfortable working remotely and cross functionally with product, sales, CEO Able to balance competing priorities, and multiple projects simultaneously Resonates with our mission and vision, and embodies our Core Values









To apply: Please email your resume and portfolio to recruiting@bvco.co.





Boundless is an equal opportunity employer



