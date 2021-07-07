Job Details

Position: Senior UX/UI Designer

Location: Montreal, QC, San Francisco, CA or Remote across the USA/Canada

Reporting relationship: The Senior UX/UI Designer reports to Maxime Pruvost, CTO & Co-Founder

Compensation: Competitive salary, stock option package, awesome company benefits





Company background & culture

The e-commerce industry has seen almost no major innovations in the past twenty years. Even as the rest of the digital world has advanced and adapted, the online shopping experience remains relatively unchanged from that at the turn of the millennium. It’s generic, cumbersome, and slow. It requires an average of 17 clicks, 14 redirections, and 16 information fields to buy any product online. Even as one-click checkout buttons have proliferated, the upstream shopping experience is ripe for transformation.

Today’s online shoppers deserve immediacy, privacy, and a delightful shopping experience. With its innovative, user-centered solutions, Acquire App is leading this revolution.

Acquire App enables online merchants to sell a curated selection of products through stunning checkout pages with embedded checkout. The fully customizable pages enhance existing branding, marketing campaigns, and special offers. For shoppers, the wow checkout experience is simple, safe, and engaging.

Acquire was founded in spring 2020 by CEO Florent Breton and CTO Maxime Pruvost, two entrepreneurs with exceptional experience in B2B SaaS, e-Commerce, and leadership in fast-paced environments. Florent is an entrepreneur at heart and leads business strategy, operations, and fundraising for Acquire. He brings more than fifteen years of business operations and management experience across a range of industries. He holds an MBA from London Business School and Columbia Business School. Max oversees Acquire’s global product vision and software development. He has extensive knowledge of the e-commerce sector and over ten years of experience with SaaS solutions for businesses. With three start-ups under his belt, Max has expertise and passion in building excellent user-friendly solutions that enhance online shopping. Max has a master’s degree in computer science from SUPINFO (Paris, France).

Acquire App is headquartered in San Francisco, CA, with a branch in Montreal, QC. The company has raised capital from established institutional VCs and renowned angel investors.

Key responsibilities and challenges for this role include:

UX/ UI Design: We’re after someone with a wealth of experience in UX and UI design who can create beautiful visuals and functional, well thought out interfaces for complex digital products and apps.

Multi-skilled: Ideally you’ll have experience across all areas of product design from research and analysis through to wireframing / prototyping and beyond with an b2b and b2c exposure. You’ll be familiar with designing and documenting complete design systems and managing handoff developers.

Leadership: You’ll have led projects in the past and may have run your own design team. You’ll be able to help steer direction and take the front foot on the path a project takes as well as provide the documentation to support this.

The right tools: You’re able to identify which tools in your arsenal are the best fit for your project. You’ll know when a problem needs a workshop to make progress, when a big scary unknown needs testing, and when it’s the right time to move to design.

Client facing: You should have experience of dealing with clients and internal stakeholders and be able to expertly communicate with the teams you collaborate with. You’ll likely be familiar with running workshops and will know how to present design effectively and manage feedback.





Professional Experience & Qualifications

The Senior UX/UI Designer will have:

At least 6 years’ experience in a professional design environment

Thrives in an agile environment

A Figma lover

An expert communicator with client facing experience

A natural leader who can run the entirety of a design project

Someone eager to learn new techniques and help us improve

Someone who has a grasp of the technical side of things (although no coding experience required

Personal characteristics

A positive mindset: An excellent attitude that will contribute to a friendly and collaborative work environment

Results-oriented: A systematic focus on goals and a constructive approach to identify roadblocks and offer mitigation strategies

Committed to Values: A deep understanding of Acquire App’s core mission, vision, and values



