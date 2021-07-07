Job Details

a little bit about us

We're on a mission to simplify the everyday lives of consumers. We believe post-purchase is a critical phase of the customer journey. That's why we created Narvar - a platform focused on driving customer loyalty through seamless post-purchase experiences that allow retailers to retain, engage, and delight customers. If you've ever bought something online, there's a good chance you've used our platform!

the role

We’re looking for a Senior Product Designer to help our team build the future of the retail experience. Apply your expertise in user experience and your insights with product design to help guide a platform that touches millions of lives.

You will be an important part of our growing global design team which spans the disciplines of product design, user research, brand, and UX writing. You will work alongside our product team.

day-to-day

Reimagine the future of retail with the world’s most beloved brands

Design intuitive post-purchase features and products flexible enough to fit a large range of business and customer needs

Meet with Product, Engineering, Sales and Customer Success teams to collect requirements and verify design feasibility

Research UI design and development techniques to find innovative and elegant solutions to new, complex problems

Communicate your designs through wireframes, comps, prototypes, and detailed documentation

Collaborate with leadership to conceptualize future products

Research and evaluate existing user experiences to identify areas for improvement

Support the Sales, Customer Success, and Product Marketing Teams

Champion excellent user experience and design at every opportunity

Work with other designers to improve our processes and shape our culture

Help junior designers and interns grow and be productive.

what we’re looking for

7+ years experience working as a product designer or UX designer

An online portfolio with examples of product design and process

Experience as part of an agile and iterative product team

Fluency using Sketch and Adobe Creative Suite

The ability to prototype with motion and interactivity (InVision, Principle, Figma, HTML/CSS/Javascript, etc)

Experience utilizing and conducting user research and usability testing sessions

Excellent communication and writing skills

Experience designing for e-commerce applications for multiple large brands and retailers a plus

what you value

You love working with beautiful products and amazing brands

You’re “On it!” There is no task too big or small

Variety is the spice of your life

You transform ambiguity into clear objectives and requirements

You live design but speak sales, engineering, strategy and brand fluently

You leave no stone unturned in your search for answers

You arrive with a point-of-view and seek to leave with new perspectives

Your to-do list is a piece of art.You have an eye for detail and obsession with craft

Why Narvar?

From the hottest new direct-to-consumer companies to retail’s most renowned brands, Narvar works with Patagonia, GameStop, Neiman Marcus, Sonos, Nike and 850+ other brands. With offices in San Francisco, London, Paris, and Bangalore, we've served over 125 million consumers worldwide across 8 billion interactions, 38 countries, and 55 languages.

Pioneering the post-purchase movement means navigating into the unknown. Our team thrives on this sense of adventure while nurturing a mindset of innovation. We're a home for big hearts and we leave our egos at the door. We work hard but we always make time to celebrate professional wins, baby showers, birthday parties, and everything in between.

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.