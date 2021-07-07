Job Details

Small businesses are the backbone of the US economy, comprising almost half of the GDP and the private workforce. Yet, big banks don’t provide the access, assistance and modern tools that owners need to successfully grow their business.

We started Novo to challenge the status quo—we’re on a mission to increase the GDP of the modern entrepreneur by creating the go-to banking platform for small businesses (SMBs). Novo is flipping the script of the banking world, and we’re excited to lead the small business banking revolution.

At Novo, we’re here to help entrepreneurs, freelancers, startups and SMBs achieve their financial goals by empowering them with an operating system that makes business banking as easy as iOS. We developed modern bank accounts and tools to help to save time and increase cash flow. Our unique product integrations enable easy access to tracking payments, transferring money internationally, managing business transactions and more. We’ve made a big impact in a short amount of time, helping thousands of organizations access powerfully simple business banking.

We are looking for a Lead Product Designer who understands how to create delightful experiences for our users. This is a hands-on opportunity in a design-driven, agile company. You will have autonomy, ownership, and impact across our products, brand, and marketing. If you're passionate about blending design and strategy to solve complex user problems then we want to chat. Are you ready to revolutionize the small business banking industry with us?

About the Role:

Own all phases of the design process including distilling research, creating information architectures, product ideation, UX/UI design, prototyping, and implementation.

Design and optimize products for iOS, Android and Web.

Collaborate with the design team, developers and product managers to allocate resources, evolve the product vision, improve design systems, and develop brand guidelines.

Organize user research, collect feedback, conduct user testing and use available info to understand customer needs, problems and opportunities. Leverage these various types of information to make design decisions.

Advocate for the user and contribute to high-level strategic decisions that shape the Novo roadmap.

Collaborate across product, marketing, and customer success teams to bring our product, brand, and experience to life, communicate it to our users and forecast future issues.

Actively participate in all stages of our agile design process, including contributing to story creation, daily check-ins, critiques, standups, etc.

Constantly improve design processes, upgrade tooling or frameworks and learn new technologies when necessary.

Lead multiple design projects, prioritize work, and manage deadlines effectively independently.

Requirements for the Role:

3-5 years of product design experience (UI/UX) at a tech/startup or digital product agency.

A strong portfolio showcasing mobile apps, websites, user journeys, or sorts.

Experience managing junior designers.

Ability to ideate, and define a vision for and manage a wide array of design projects.

Strong communication skills with ability to clearly explain design decisions and tradeoffs.

Extraordinary visual and interface design skills.

Strong background in visual/interaction design, UX/UI, branding & identity, and typography.

Clear understanding and experience with UX principles and workflows.

Experience conducting user research, identifying themes and insights, and leveraging these to drive design decisions.

Background building high fidelity prototypes for testing and sharing them with stakeholders.

Experience working in a cross-functional environment to develop concepts that delight customers and deliver business result.

Knowledge of product design tools like Sketch, Adobe XD or Figma.

A deep understanding of design patterns and design systems.

How We Define Success:

Goals related to funnel stage (awareness, engagement, retention).

Increase feature adoption.

Reduce tickets related to UX of specific features.

Reduce time to become an activated user.

Reduce drop-off on specific steps of user-flows.



