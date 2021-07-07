Design System Contractor

Job Details

Mightysmart is hiring a design contractor (40 hrs per week) with solid experience developing design systems in Figma. The contract is a remote position for 2-3 months. The designer will lead the project and work with U.S. and Tel Aviv designers, so an East Coast time zone is preferable. The client is a medical AI company that provides early stroke detection for patients (Viz.ai). The design system will include iOS, Android, and web components.

Requirements: