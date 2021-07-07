All Jobs
Job Details

Design System Contractor

Copy

Mightysmart is hiring a design contractor (40 hrs per week) with solid experience developing design systems in Figma. The contract is a remote position for 2-3 months. The designer will lead the project and work with U.S. and Tel Aviv designers, so an East Coast time zone is preferable. The client is a medical AI company that provides early stroke detection for patients (Viz.ai). The design system will include iOS, Android, and web components. 

Requirements:

  • The designer must know how to structure the design system to manage multiple styles (primary, dark, light, white-label)
  • Base components will reside in a master file that will be referenced by themed components
  • Design system will be build in Figma
  • Experience working with Storybook is a plus
Apply for this position
Mightysmart, LLC
Visit Website
Apply for this position
Job Type
Contract
Location
Anywhere
Remote Friendly
Date posted
Jul 07, 2021
You might also like
  1. Remote Design Jobs
Are you also hiring?
  1. Hire Remote Designers
Apply for this position