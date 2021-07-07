Product Designer

Job Details

Score Media and Gaming Inc. empowers millions of sports fans through its digital media and sports betting products. Its media app ‘theScore’ is one of the most popular in North America, delivering fans highly-personalized live scores, news, stats, and betting information from their favorite teams, leagues, and players. The Company’s sports betting app ‘theScore Bet’ delivers an immersive and holistic mobile sports betting experience and is currently available to place wagers in New Jersey, Colorado, Indiana and Iowa. Publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange and Nasdaq (SCR), theScore also creates and distributes innovative digital content through its web, social and esports platforms.





Role Description

theScore is looking for Product Designers across all levels currently. If you're passionate and excited to work at a product company in the sports media and gaming space, we want to work with you! We’re looking for smart, humble and deep-thinking product designers who are eager to make an impact and grow.





Typical Work Day

Work closely with other product designers, product managers, engineers, and various stakeholders, to solve user problems, from ideation to execution.

Leverage our double-diamond design playbook and various frameworks such as Jobs to Be Done (JTBD) to create user flows, journey maps, wireframes, hi-fi’s etc.

Most days, you’ll live and breathe in Figma, so ensure you have a good understanding of how the tool works, from design to prototyping.

Follow and help evolve our design system and language across platforms.

A critical part of product design involves pitching your work and justifying your design decisions, so you’ll be expected to communicate and articulate your thoughts regularly.

Being open and receptive to feedback, exploring iterations, and providing critique for other product designers.

Participate in conducting user research, usability testing etc. and leveraging intelligence tools such as Amplitude for quantitative feedback.

Always thinking about how to improve team and organizational processes.

Ship aesthetically pleasing user interfaces that delight and add value to our users.

Other duties as required.

Requirements

Bachelor’s degree, or equivalent knowledge and/or experience.

Experience with industry standard design tools (Eg. Figma, Framer, Sketch, Adobe XD, Illustrator, After Effects, Photoshop etc).

A portfolio with mobile case studies that highlight how you think and your design process, from research and ideation to execution.

Experience designing mobile UX / UI.

A general understanding of iOS / Android patterns and conventions.

Excellent problem solver and curious about how the business works because design needs to further the strategy of the company.

Able to work autonomously.

Nice to have: Front-end development (HTML, CSS, JavaScript).

What We Offer

Competitive salary with Employee Share Purchase Plan.

Comprehensive Benefits package.

Fun, relaxed work environment.

Education and conference reimbursements.





theScore is committed to creating a diverse environment and is proud to be an equal opportunity employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, colour, religion, gender, gender identity or expression, sexual orientation, national origin, genetics, disability or age.