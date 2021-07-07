Senior Mobile & Web UI/UX Designer

Job Details

Salary range: $60-110k

Location: remote flexibility or on-site

- we would like you to visit for the first 1-2 weeks to get familiar with the team and 2-4 times a year normally. We will pay travel expenses. On-site - our office is located in downtown Columbia, MO. Our team here works in person together 2-3 days a week and has flexibility with the rest of their schedule.

About QuarkWorks

QuarkWorks is a software development agency that partners with startups to help them bootstrap new products and meaningfully iterate to achieve growth. We mainly work on consumer-facing apps in a variety of categories - social media, health and wellness, fitness, tickets, festivals, etc.

We have partnered with Reddit, Epic Games, Houseparty, Eventbrite, Gametime, Handshake and more to build full MVPs or new features for their apps and websites that have been shipped to hundreds of millions of people around the world. We are also developing an internal product focused on audio and video communication for remote teams, enhanced with machine learning. We want to take the good things about an office environment and bring those to hybrid and remote teams.

About the role

As a senior role, you would be the lead designer at QuarkWorks. You will work directly with clients to focus their vision through the design process and complete wireframes, high-fidelity mockups, user journeys, and so on. Sometimes, this is smaller chunks of work like doing some polish or iterating a new feature. Sometimes, we have big projects that need to be thought out from the ground up.

You'll also work closely with our engineering teams, who will be doing all the work.

You will carry a lot of responsibility at the company:

Working directly with executives or high-level managers of several clients

Working with our own executive team on sone company needs - our internal product, website and branding.

Ownership of the design process at QuarkWorks

In the future, we may hire a couple junior designers to work with you and report to you

Specifics

At the moment, we have 2 client projects with design needs and we will need design help very soon on our internal product as well. We can give some light details here without name dropping.

1. A social media app focused on investing. It's a gated community, so it's geared more towards fund managers for example. The UX is like Twitter, but with more of a discussion focus. We went live this year with web and iOS apps and things are going really well. We need help designing the new features they want to iterate on, and mocking up some Android designs.

2. A website that provides business analytics for SaaS companies. We are working with a VC firm on this one and just released it recently. Essentially, you can securely upload monthly revenue figures by customer for your SaaS companies, then see all sorts of metrics visualizing how your success is trending compared to desired/average outcomes.

3. Our own product is a drop-in audio-first chat for hybrid & remote teams. Our goal is to build a platform that teams use every day for their planned meetings, spontaneous ones, and just to hang out. Really what we are trying to do is promote team bonding and collaboration, which leads to a better sense of job satisfaction for team members, less meeting fatigue and burnout, and better outcomes for the company.

We’re doing this by building on top of the concepts and ideas from some early audio/video companies (Zoom, Google Meet, Discord), taking the focus off of always on video, and layering in intelligent features using machine learning to enhance the meeting experience and daily work life.

We have been working on a prototype for 10 months, and are about to start adding some customers. The UI/UX for the prototype has mainly been handled by the senior developers, but we are getting close to needing design help.

What we’re looking for

Baseline industry product/design experience of 3+ years

High attention to detail in your designs and organization

Strong communication skills. Ability to work with clients/stakeholders to swiftly iterate designs.

Ability to handle both UX/product thinking and pixel-level/UI thinking.

Familiarity with industry standard tools - Figma is our primary tool currently, but we have some previous designs in Sketch, Illustrator and Adobe XD.

Why Quark might be a good fit for you