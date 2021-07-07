Job Details
Senior Product Designer
At Shepherd, we believe vets deserve joy.
Our purpose is to simplify running a veterinary practice so vets can rekindle their joy, lead a more fulfilled team, and provide the best care.
As a Senior Product Designer on our Product Development Team, you will help us continue to turn our beliefs into real, practical solutions. The ideal candidate has experience designing user-facing applications and creating simple solutions to complex problems.
What You'll Do
- Directly influence the product and design direction of the company
- Collaborate closely with the product and engineering team to design and build new features
- Formalize a design system and help establish criteria to govern its use, adoption, and evolution
- Evaluate and recommend design solutions to guide team decision making
- Create high-fidelity prototypes and visuals
- Balance the trade-offs of short term solutions with longer term design goals
- Communicate cross-functionally to drive alignment around your design direction
Qualities We Value
- Several years of experience designing software
- Heart of a leader and teacher and willingness to help your colleagues grow
- Comfortable contributing to multiple design projects and prioritizing accordingly
- Ability to address complex design problems and identify the highest impact opportunities
- Expressing ideas through written words, visuals, and interactive prototyping
- Ability to work remotely with a software team
- Expertise in Figma
What We Offer
- Work remotely anywhere in the US
- Competitive salary
- Work life balance
- Health, Dental, and Vision insurance
- Company sponsored pet benefits