Job Details

At Shepherd, we believe vets deserve joy.

Our purpose is to simplify running a veterinary practice so vets can rekindle their joy, lead a more fulfilled team, and provide the best care.

As a Senior Product Designer on our Product Development Team, you will help us continue to turn our beliefs into real, practical solutions. The ideal candidate has experience designing user-facing applications and creating simple solutions to complex problems.

What You'll Do

Directly influence the product and design direction of the company

Collaborate closely with the product and engineering team to design and build new features

Formalize a design system and help establish criteria to govern its use, adoption, and evolution

Evaluate and recommend design solutions to guide team decision making

Create high-fidelity prototypes and visuals

Balance the trade-offs of short term solutions with longer term design goals

Communicate cross-functionally to drive alignment around your design direction

Qualities We Value

Several years of experience designing software

Heart of a leader and teacher and willingness to help your colleagues grow

Comfortable contributing to multiple design projects and prioritizing accordingly

Ability to address complex design problems and identify the highest impact opportunities

Expressing ideas through written words, visuals, and interactive prototyping

Ability to work remotely with a software team

Expertise in Figma

What We Offer