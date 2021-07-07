All Jobs
Job Details

Senior Product Designer

Copy

At Shepherd, we believe vets deserve joy.

Our purpose is to simplify running a veterinary practice so vets can rekindle their joy, lead a more fulfilled team, and provide the best care.

As a Senior Product Designer on our Product Development Team, you will help us continue to turn our beliefs into real, practical solutions. The ideal candidate has experience designing user-facing applications and creating simple solutions to complex problems.

What You'll Do

  • Directly influence the product and design direction of the company
  • Collaborate closely with the product and engineering team to design and build new features
  • Formalize a design system and help establish criteria to govern its use, adoption, and evolution
  • Evaluate and recommend design solutions to guide team decision making
  • Create high-fidelity prototypes and visuals
  • Balance the trade-offs of short term solutions with longer term design goals
  • Communicate cross-functionally to drive alignment around your design direction

Qualities We Value

  • Several years of experience designing software
  • Heart of a leader and teacher and willingness to help your colleagues grow
  • Comfortable contributing to multiple design projects and prioritizing accordingly
  • Ability to address complex design problems and identify the highest impact opportunities
  • Expressing ideas through written words, visuals, and interactive prototyping
  • Ability to work remotely with a software team
  • Expertise in Figma

What We Offer

  • Work remotely anywhere in the US
  • Competitive salary
  • Work life balance
  • Health, Dental, and Vision insurance
  • Company sponsored pet benefits
Apply for this position
Shepherd Veterinary Software
Visit Website
Apply for this position
Job Type
Full-time
Location
Anywhere
Remote Friendly
Date posted
Jul 07, 2021
You might also like
  1. Remote Design Jobs
Are you also hiring?
  1. Hire Remote Designers
Apply for this position