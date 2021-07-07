Product Designer (UX/UI)

Job Details

At Rosemary Health, we’re rethinking the way Australian experience primary healthcare. We offer convenient, accessible care, from diagnosis, to medication delivery, to ongoing care - all from the comfort of your home.

Since launching less than 12 months ago, we’ve experienced double digit month-on-month growth, and helped thousands of Australians with their health needs.

We’re building a world class team as we scale for this next phase of growth. We’re looking for talented and driven individuals, who thrive on ownership, influence and innovation, to join us on this ride. This is a unique opportunity to join an early stage startup and play a key role in shaping the business.

We’re looking for a multi-disciplinary Product Designer to deliver best in-class care to our patients and build out a top performing team.

You’ll be an integral part of the entire product development process, working closely with Product and Engineering, from research and ideation through to delivery and iteration. You will bring a strong mix of design leadership, user-centric problem solving, innovative product insights, and UX and UI expertise.





What you’ll do:

Establish early-stage UX/UI design research and ideation activities

Adopt a data-informed design approach using analytics, A/B testing to experiment, test and measure co-created success criterias

Empathise with users by collecting and interpreting user feedback assist the product and medical team

Prepare pixel perfect screens, with strong attention to detail throughout all stages, and communicate those effectively with engineers

Assist in mapping user flows and journeys to present to stakeholders

Follow and build upon design guidelines/UI style guide whilst working on an iterative product

Work with Product and Engineering to define solutions, implement designs and iterate

Create high/low fidelity prototypes for user testing and product/engineering execution





Come join a rocket ship:

Backed by heavyweight Venture Capital - AUS, US and Singapore

Experienced founding team - Our founders have scaled startups before, have deep health tech experience and a clinical background

Equity (ESOP) in the business - Everyone benefits from the momentum they help create

Flexible work - Work when and where you are most comfortable. If you want to come into the office, we are in the city, right next to Wynyard station Sydney CBD

A-class team - We know great businesses are built by great people

Fast paced and supportive environment - You'll be challenged to grow to your full potential

Impact - Your work will impact our members' lives all across the country




