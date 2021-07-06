Job Details

Come be product designer #1 at Pragli – We're on a mission to make remote and hybrid work less lonely and more effective. We're accomplishing this by building a fun, all-in-one communication tool.

We're looking for a strong visual and interaction designer to own and drive design systems/execution across all our mobile, desktop and web products. This is our first ever design hire - you'll have meaningful impact on the long-term design direction of the entire company. More here: https://pragli.com/blog/jobs/#designer

✅ What we're looking for:

Minimum 2, ideally at least 4 or more years of product design experience

Excellent visual and interaction design skills. Strong ability to express ideas through wireframing and high fidelity mockups (e.g. on Figma). Ability to balance speed of execution with thoughtfulness.

Product and design systems thinker who designs with scalability and reusability in mind

Strong design portfolio

Remote, based in US timezones

Collaborator, doesn't take feedback and critique personally

📈 Couple things about us:

We have 6 people, fully remote (US)

Recently raised a significant new round of seed funding

Have significant early traction and growth with thousands of remote/hybrid workers using us daily

🏖 Oh, did we mention the perks?

Fully remote team (within US)

$5K budget for your home remote work setup

Healthcare, dental and vision insurance

Unlimited PTO

Team get togethers (we had our last one in Hawaii 😎🏖 )

Up for a chat? Reach out to daniel@pragli.com!