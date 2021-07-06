Job Details
Product Designer #1
Come be product designer #1 at Pragli – We're on a mission to make remote and hybrid work less lonely and more effective. We're accomplishing this by building a fun, all-in-one communication tool.
We're looking for a strong visual and interaction designer to own and drive design systems/execution across all our mobile, desktop and web products. This is our first ever design hire - you'll have meaningful impact on the long-term design direction of the entire company. More here: https://pragli.com/blog/jobs/#designer
✅ What we're looking for:
- Minimum 2, ideally at least 4 or more years of product design experience
- Excellent visual and interaction design skills. Strong ability to express ideas through wireframing and high fidelity mockups (e.g. on Figma). Ability to balance speed of execution with thoughtfulness.
- Product and design systems thinker who designs with scalability and reusability in mind
- Strong design portfolio
- Remote, based in US timezones
- Collaborator, doesn't take feedback and critique personally
📈 Couple things about us:
- We have 6 people, fully remote (US)
- Recently raised a significant new round of seed funding
- Have significant early traction and growth with thousands of remote/hybrid workers using us daily
🏖 Oh, did we mention the perks?
- Fully remote team (within US)
- $5K budget for your home remote work setup
- Healthcare, dental and vision insurance
- Unlimited PTO
- Team get togethers (we had our last one in Hawaii 😎🏖 )
Up for a chat? Reach out to daniel@pragli.com!