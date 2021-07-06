Brand Designer
About WorkOS
WorkOS is a developer platform that helps make apps enterprise-ready. We provide pre-built features and APIs for SSO/SAML, Audit Trail, Directory/SCIM sync, and more. WorkOS is a well-funded, fully distributed team with employees across US time zones.
About the role
WorkOS is looking for a Brand Designer who has experience establishing brand identities and bringing B2B SaaS brands to life through production design.
You'll be our first brand designer and have a huge impact building our brand and visual style. You'll collaborate daily with our marketing team and product design team.
Responsibilities
- Define and evolve our company brand, including our style guide and a library of design assets
- Implement our user journey on our website, creating compelling layouts, graphics, and templates that will tell the story of our product and company
- Design assets across marketing channels, supporting our product marketing, growth marketing, and content marketing efforts
- Collaborate with our product design team to harmonize our visual identity and style in every customer touchpoint
- Research our target audiences (developers, engineering leaders, product leaders) to enrich our brand appeal
Qualifications 🌟
- 4+ yrs industry experience in brand design for B2B SaaS products
- Experience designing corporate brand identities, websites, print collateral, and physical assets
- Self-disciplined and proactive about fulfilling design needs for our go-to-market teams
- Highly proficient in modern interface design tools such as Figma
- Bonus: working knowledge of Webflow to implement your designs on our website
Benefits 💖
At WorkOS, we offer resources that emphasize personal and familial well-being. We offer healthcare coverage for you and your family, including medical, dental, and vision. We offer parental leave, paid-time off and flexible working arrangements.
Benefits include:
- Competitive pay
- Substantial equity grants
- Healthcare insurance (Medical, Dental and Vision) for you and your family
- 401k matching
- Wellness and fitness monthly allowances
- Flex vacation policy
- Autonomy and flexibility with remote work