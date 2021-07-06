All Jobs
Brand Designer

About WorkOS

WorkOS is a developer platform that helps make apps enterprise-ready. We provide pre-built features and APIs for SSO/SAML, Audit Trail, Directory/SCIM sync, and more. WorkOS is a well-funded, fully distributed team with employees across US time zones.

About the role

WorkOS is looking for a Brand Designer who has experience establishing brand identities and bringing B2B SaaS brands to life through production design.

You'll be our first brand designer and have a huge impact building our brand and visual style. You'll collaborate daily with our marketing team and product design team.

Responsibilities

  • Define and evolve our company brand, including our style guide and a library of design assets
  • Implement our user journey on our website, creating compelling layouts, graphics, and templates that will tell the story of our product and company
  • Design assets across marketing channels, supporting our product marketing, growth marketing, and content marketing efforts
  • Collaborate with our product design team to harmonize our visual identity and style in every customer touchpoint
  • Research our target audiences (developers, engineering leaders, product leaders) to enrich our brand appeal

Qualifications 🌟

  • 4+ yrs industry experience in brand design for B2B SaaS products
  • Experience designing corporate brand identities, websites, print collateral, and physical assets
  • Self-disciplined and proactive about fulfilling design needs for our go-to-market teams
  • Highly proficient in modern interface design tools such as Figma
  • Bonus: working knowledge of Webflow to implement your designs on our website

Benefits 💖

At WorkOS, we offer resources that emphasize personal and familial well-being. We offer healthcare coverage for you and your family, including medical, dental, and vision. We offer parental leave, paid-time off and flexible working arrangements.

Benefits include:

- Competitive pay

- Substantial equity grants

- Healthcare insurance (Medical, Dental and Vision) for you and your family

- 401k matching

- Wellness and fitness monthly allowances

- Flex vacation policy

- Autonomy and flexibility with remote work

WorkOS
Full-time
US Timezones
Jul 06, 2021
