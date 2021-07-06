Job Details

About WorkOS

WorkOS is a developer platform that helps make apps enterprise-ready. We provide pre-built features and APIs for SSO/SAML, Audit Trail, Directory/SCIM sync, and more. WorkOS is a well-funded, fully distributed team with employees across US time zones.

About the role

WorkOS is looking for a Brand Designer who has experience establishing brand identities and bringing B2B SaaS brands to life through production design.

You'll be our first brand designer and have a huge impact building our brand and visual style. You'll collaborate daily with our marketing team and product design team.

Responsibilities

Define and evolve our company brand, including our style guide and a library of design assets

Implement our user journey on our website, creating compelling layouts, graphics, and templates that will tell the story of our product and company

Design assets across marketing channels, supporting our product marketing, growth marketing, and content marketing efforts

Collaborate with our product design team to harmonize our visual identity and style in every customer touchpoint

Research our target audiences (developers, engineering leaders, product leaders) to enrich our brand appeal

Qualifications 🌟

4+ yrs industry experience in brand design for B2B SaaS products

Experience designing corporate brand identities, websites, print collateral, and physical assets

Self-disciplined and proactive about fulfilling design needs for our go-to-market teams

Highly proficient in modern interface design tools such as Figma

Bonus: working knowledge of Webflow to implement your designs on our website

Benefits 💖

At WorkOS, we offer resources that emphasize personal and familial well-being. We offer healthcare coverage for you and your family, including medical, dental, and vision. We offer parental leave, paid-time off and flexible working arrangements.

Benefits include:

- Competitive pay

- Substantial equity grants

- Healthcare insurance (Medical, Dental and Vision) for you and your family

- 401k matching

- Wellness and fitness monthly allowances

- Flex vacation policy

- Autonomy and flexibility with remote work