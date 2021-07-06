Job Details

Please do not apply for this role if you are not physically located in Europe, Africa or the Middle East (UTC-1 to UTC+3). While this is a remote position, we can not consider candidates that are not based in these regions. You can find a detailed explanation in our Recruitment FAQs.

The world is undergoing a radical transformation. Work, commerce, and even education are moving online. Hotjar is at the core of that transformation. We want to make the web a better place, and believe many digital experiences – whether they are on desktop or mobile – quite frankly suck. So we are working to change that.

We’re building easy and intuitive behavior analytics software for businesses selling online. We’re focused on helping our customers really understand what their end-users are doing on their websites – to help them find those parts of their sites that are hard to navigate, just plain broken, confusing, or simply not enjoyable.

We believe that a company's brand is an essential part of its identity. We want to build a brand that communicates what we stand for both our vision and our values. We’re not there yet.

That’s where you come in. We’re looking for a passionate Motion Designer & Video Editor able to translate creative briefs or storyboards into performing video assets. You know the in’s and out’s of social and video channels. You love collaborating with designers, copywriters, marketers, operations, and pretty much anyone else at Hotjar. You can effortlessly switch between hands-on execution and strategizing on where to take video, all whilst creating a scalable database other teams can rely on.





You will:

Report to the Brand Lead

Create short and long-form videos from creative briefs or storyboard

Collaborate closely within and beyond the brand and marketing team

Test video assets and continuously improve their performance

Create playbooks on video best practices tailored to Hotjar’s needs

Rely on a strong freelancer pool to help you achieve the goals you set for yourself

Create a strong video database other teams can use

Requirements:

A minimum of 4 years experience designing for online brands or in agency

A portfolio showcasing your previous work in a relevant business field is mandatory

Proven track record of testing video and improving performance

You know your video tools of choice inside out

Previous experience managing freelancers and a video database

Desire to work in a respectful, transparent, and collaborative work environment, following Hotjar’s company values, culture, and ways of working.

Must submit to a background check confidentially processed by our third-party.





The compensation range for this role is €50,000 to €70,000 annually. This was established after performing market research and is aligned with our approach to compensation. We encourage all candidates to read our Recruitment FAQs to further understand our approach to compensation and how we structure our contracts.





In addition to the monetary compensation, we also provide all team members with an assortment of unique and popular perks.