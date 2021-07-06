All Jobs
Job Details

UI/UX Designer

Copy

Who are we?

At X1, we're building the smartest credit card ever made. Our waitlist launch went viral late last year and now our small 20-person remote company is rapidly expanding to serve the over 300,000 customers on our waitlist. 

To fuel this upcoming growth, we've raised over $20M+ from PayPal's co-founder, CEOs of Yelp, Box, Y Combinator Continuity as well as Jared Leto and the former president of American Express.


What will you do?

Design a world class consumer finance mobile and web application, serving hundreds of thousands of customers who are on the waitlist for the smartest credit card ever made.


Who will you work with?

An elite team of design, product and engineering alumni of Twitter and Google will collaborate with and support you.


What will you work on?

As an interface designer, you will conceptualize, iterate on, then deliver and manage finalized flows and interface components for mobile and web.


Who are you?

  • Undergraduate graphic design or HCI degree (or related field)
  • Strong general graphic design fundamentals
  • Familiarity with mobile and web UI/UX conventions and constraints
  • Excellent communication skills
  • 2+ years of full-time or freelance mobile and web experience
  • Figma, Illustrator, Photoshop, HTML, CSS, JS
  • Based in North America
  • Able to start immediately
Apply for this position
X1 Card
Visit Website
Apply for this position
Job Type
Full-time
Location
North America
Remote Friendly
Date posted
Jul 06, 2021
You might also like
  1. Web Design Jobs in North Las Vegas
  2. Web Design Jobs in Nevada
  3. Product Design Jobs in North Las Vegas
  4. Product Design Jobs in Nevada
  5. UI / Visual Design Jobs in North Las Vegas
  6. UI / Visual Design Jobs in Nevada
  7. Mobile Design Jobs in North Las Vegas
  8. Mobile Design Jobs in Nevada
  9. Illustration Jobs in North Las Vegas
  10. Illustration Jobs in Nevada
  11. Brand / Graphic Design Jobs in North Las Vegas
  12. Brand / Graphic Design Jobs in Nevada
  13. Web Design Jobs
  14. Product Design Jobs
  15. UI / Visual Design Jobs
  16. Mobile Design Jobs
  17. Illustration Jobs
  18. Brand / Graphic Design Jobs
  19. Remote Web Design Design Jobs
  20. Remote Product Design Design Jobs
  21. Remote UI / Visual Design Design Jobs
  22. Remote Mobile Design Design Jobs
  23. Remote Illustration Design Jobs
  24. Remote Brand / Graphic Design Design Jobs
Are you also hiring?
  1. Hire Web Designers in North Las Vegas
  2. Hire Web Designers in Nevada
  3. Hire Product Designers in North Las Vegas
  4. Hire Product Designers in Nevada
  5. Hire UI & Visual Designers in North Las Vegas
  6. Hire UI & Visual Designers in Nevada
  7. Hire Mobile Designers in North Las Vegas
  8. Hire Mobile Designers in Nevada
  9. Hire Illustrators in North Las Vegas
  10. Hire Illustrators in Nevada
  11. Hire Brand & Graphic Designers in North Las Vegas
  12. Hire Brand & Graphic Designers in Nevada
  13. Hire Web Designers
  14. Hire Product Designers
  15. Hire UI & Visual Designers
  16. Hire Mobile Designers
  17. Hire Illustrators
  18. Hire Brand & Graphic Designers
  19. Hire Remote Web Designers
  20. Hire Remote Product Designers
  21. Hire Remote UI & Visual Designers
  22. Hire Remote Mobile Designers
  23. Hire Remote Illustrators
  24. Hire Remote Brand & Graphic Designers
Apply for this position