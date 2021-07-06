UI/UX Designer

Job Details

Who are we?

At X1, we're building the smartest credit card ever made. Our waitlist launch went viral late last year and now our small 20-person remote company is rapidly expanding to serve the over 300,000 customers on our waitlist.

To fuel this upcoming growth, we've raised over $20M+ from PayPal's co-founder, CEOs of Yelp, Box, Y Combinator Continuity as well as Jared Leto and the former president of American Express.





What will you do?

Design a world class consumer finance mobile and web application, serving hundreds of thousands of customers who are on the waitlist for the smartest credit card ever made.





Who will you work with?

An elite team of design, product and engineering alumni of Twitter and Google will collaborate with and support you.





What will you work on?

As an interface designer, you will conceptualize, iterate on, then deliver and manage finalized flows and interface components for mobile and web.





Who are you?