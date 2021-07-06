Job Details

PRODUCT DESIGNER (UI/UX)

Remote Role (US Preferred)

About Vinli

Vinli’s team is transforming the mobility industry via our next generation data intelligence platforms. Our passion is building products and services that unlock the true value of connected cars by showing drivers, passengers and organizations the potential hidden within their vehicles' data. We were founded in 2014 and are backed by some of the biggest names in transportation (Cox Auto, Samsung, Continental) venture capital (First Round Capital, Westly Group) and energy (E.ON). We are partnered with some of the largest players in the mobility industry – including ALD Automotive. And remote work has been a successful part of our cultural DNA since long before 2020. Future members of our team should be intellectually curious, self-starters whose work history demonstrates the courage to create and the maturity required to bring products to market.

About Vinli Design

👋🏽 🙌 Hi, we’re the Vinli Product Experience team and we’re imagining the future of the digital automotive industry - the way data from vehicles & devices flows through systems to create value for fleet and other automotive customers. As a design team, we love making things! So our days are spent with our heads together, pondering the right things to make and how they should work. We huddle with engineers, product managers, and executives, working closely together on projects from start to finis, transforming ideas into beautiful, simple and lovable products that work well and convert. In the COVID era, we stay tight with daily team calls & frequent crits, and occasionally get to see each other’s faces when we work from local coffee shops. We prototype thoughtful stories and create pixel-perfect designs that bring it all together. We design separately and in small groups, teach and learn from one another and push each other to be at our creative and analytical bests. We know we're never completely done. We ship, iterate and learn from our users.

About The Role

What does it mean to be a Product Designer at Vinli? To you, there's nothing more addictive than making things that create value, that people love to use. You like telling stories and it drives you nuts when the pixels don't come together to form a bigger picture with some meaning and feeling in between the lines. You know that the phone in your pocket is inevitably changing the gears of commerce. Your design thinking is mobile first. You love things outside of design and can teach us neat facts about them. You’re open to trying new things, you’re a good communicator, and you have a sense of humor.

Required Qualifications

5+ years of experience in Product Design working collaboratively with product, engineering, design, content, and user research teams.

Demonstrated ability to deliver high-quality consumer experiences.

Extensive experience designing native mobile apps.

Excellent verbal and written skills.

Preferred Qualifications

A startup or two under your belt

Automotive industry knowledge

Front-end Development chops

Responsibilities

Drive collaboration and vision across the company to build alignment on priorities leading to product design and execution.

Establish experience principles and make them manifest with beautiful, simple, fun mobile app experiences that meet and then exceed customer expectations.

As a leader, work alongside other design team members to take projects from concept to launch with a clear-eyed view where you want to go, what you need to learn, and what you ship first. Set a high bar for craft, quality, and speed.

Always look for ways to inspire, share, and teach. Share your talents and inspiration with the team and drive adoption of new tools, ideas, and practices.

Immerse yourself in our design system, and seek out ways to make both our product and our design process better, simpler, and more fun.

Build influence across Vinli through developing impactful ideas, fostering diligent collaboration, and providing clear, excellent delivery.

About Our Ideal Candidate

You thrive in challenging environments that require collaborative problem solving

You’re always open, honest, and constructive.

You are capable of independently prioritizing your duties and still work well with a team

You can both accept and provide thoughtful, respectful constructive criticism

You set an example by creating opportunities to foster collaboration across roles, living a “one team” value.

Benefits

Vinli offers competitive benefits such as health care* (including medical, dental, and vision) and a highly flexible PTO policy. In addition, we will work with you to support individual career development opportunities such as conferences, advanced training, and certifications. Vinli transitioned to fully remote operations in March 2020, but we have a longstanding history of operating & supporting successful remote teams to drive a productive, professional, and enjoyable remote work culture.

EEO Policy Statement

We are an equal opportunity employer. We strictly prohibit unlawful discrimination or harassment of any kind, including discrimination or harassment on the basis of race, color, national origin, ancestry, religion, veteran status, age, pregnancy status, sex, gender identity or expression, sexual orientation, marital status, mental or physical disability, medical condition, or any other characteristics protected by law. We also make all reasonable accommodations to meet our obligations under laws protecting the rights of the disabled.

Vinli Core Values

Integrity – Doing what you say you will do at Vinli is our way of building trust among our team members, partners, investors and vendors. We believe that maintaining integrity requires an openness and empathy in sharing goals and challenges with others.

– Doing what you say you will do at Vinli is our way of building trust among our team members, partners, investors and vendors. We believe that maintaining integrity requires an openness and empathy in sharing goals and challenges with others. Drive to Innovate – People at Vinli don’t just love to learn, they feel compelled to use their knowledge to make our Company and the world a better place. We believe in learning from our mistakes and always challenging ourselves to innovate - from the biggest product decisions to the smallest processes.

– People at Vinli don’t just love to learn, they feel compelled to use their knowledge to make our Company and the world a better place. We believe in learning from our mistakes and always challenging ourselves to innovate - from the biggest product decisions to the smallest processes. Joyful Work Environment – Loving where you work isn’t about ping pong tables and free snacks. It’s the feeling that you wouldn’t want to be on a project with any other team. It’s the feeling that you can get creative energy just by showing up to work. It’s the feeling that your entire team respects your life away from the job and understands how work impacts it. At Vinli, we believe in building camaraderie and joy in our environment by supporting and encouraging each other every day.



