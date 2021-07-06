Product Designer (UI/UX)

Job Details

** EventMobi is a remote-first company and this is a remote job. It is required for candidates able to work during our core hours of 10 AM - 4:00 PM EST (Eastern Standard Time). **

Why EventMobi?

Events and conferences are being reimagined online, and EventMobi is building on ten years of event technology experience to innovate one of the most flexible and engaging virtual event platforms. We are an award-winning tech startup with teams in Toronto, Berlin and Manila, with thousands of customers around the globe.

We believe that live events bring people together to enable change – both in business and our society at large. In the era of COVID-19, we have become a remote-first company and are hard at work helping thousands of events pivot to virtual. EventMobi has a huge impact on the success of our customers’ events and on their attendee experience. We are on a mission to revolutionize how event planners create, market and manage their virtual and in-person events, and how remote and on-site attendees experience conferences. We would love for you to join us and leave your mark.

About You

If you are looking for a role that will give you the freedom to apply your product design art and an opportunity to make your mark by helping to redefine an industry - then you’ve come to the right place! The Product team at EventMobi works tirelessly to dig deeper, identify problems and drive the prioritization and solutions forward. As a designer, you must enjoy creating digital solutions that solve real customer pain points and provide the best user experience possible.

What You Will Bring to the Team

3+ years of proven design experience with digital products.

Improve on existing features and innovate on new features and products.

Be involved with collecting and analyzing product feedback from internal staff and customers.

You will be heavily involved in the full design process from researching, creating user flows and prototypes to closing the feedback loop and communicating with the broader business.

Have an eye for detail and visual design. Be able to not only create user flows but design and manage UI components with a systems approach to design that can scale.

Critical and strategic thinking - Be able to find solutions for a variety of customers, partners and use cases.

Collaborate closely with the Product, Engineering, and relevant stakeholders to implement and test features.

Communicate design concepts and decisions clearly and effectively with stakeholders across the company.

Be passionate about continuously improving the design and cross-team collaboration process.

Experience working with both desktop and mobile platforms.

Proficiency with modern design tools such as Figma, Sketch or similar software.

Bonus Points

Knowledge of HTML and CSS

Graphic design skills

Remote Workspace Requirements:

You have a safe, comfortable, and ergonomic workspace and working environment - a private and quiet workspace is vital for doing your best work!

You have a reliable ethernet connection of at least 30Mbps upload speed with a wired connection or reliable WiFi at home.

What will you get from EventMobi?

We offer the experience of a lifetime working with a dynamic, open-minded and diverse team, who are excited to come to work every day and passionate about what they do and the clients they help

Competitive compensation

Company Stock-Options

A great culture with much more along the way

About EventMobi

We're focused on building the most comprehensive & extensible event management platform to help planners create incredible event experiences online or in-person. We believe that events bring people together to enable change. This has never been more clear in the time of COVID-19. We've already changed how 20,000+ events in 70+ countries use technology at their events. Since the launch of our Virtual Platform, hundreds of organizations have taken their events online with EventMobi. We are seeing astonishing growth opportunities for virtual events and online conferences, and are looking forward to influencing hundreds of thousands of future events.

EventMobi is a remote-first company with a distributed global workforce. We do have local offices in Toronto, Manila and Berlin but everyone is equal and communicates the same way regardless if you work from home or from the office. We are improving our working culture to be more asynchronous, with better documentation, goal setting and collaborative technologies for remote work. Being accountable for our work, along with effective planning and communication to deliver results is a critical aspect of our success as a remote-first company. We offer flexible work hours in local time zones and encourage a healthy work-life balance.

If you are interested in seeing EventMobi in action, check out some of the videos below:

** No agencies and no recruiters please.

EventMobi is committed to creating a diverse environment and is proud to be an equal opportunity employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment. Accommodations are available upon request for candidates taking part in all aspects of the selection process.