Job Details

Hello!

Thanks for checking out our job description for a Product Designer at Impala. We felt a little bit impersonal just diving straight in with words like “revolutionising” and “disrupting”.

As such, we apologise in advance for any clichés, tropes or sudden-insecurity-driven-panic-attacks that you might find in the description below.

All that aside though, we’re pretty proud to be listed number 2 in London’s best startups to work at in 2021; listed as one of the 50 fastest-growing companies in London to accelerate your career in 2021; and featured in Sifted's Top European Startups in 2021.

Life and Logistics

Right-click on this link to find out more about progression, wellness, culture and benefits, and more, at Impala. We think it's a pretty great place to work, and we're proud to share some insight as to why.

We'd love to intro you to some of our Exec team here at Impala.

A brief overview of what you will be doing here:

Impala is on a mission to transform the travel industry, we need incredibly talented and relentlessly inventive new team members to help us do so. We’re growing quickly now.

By joining Impala as a Product Designer, you will be integral to developing and designing new and existing products which help us achieve our mission.

We believe that good design work comes from working closely with others; not just designers, but also product managers, engineers, heck, everyone in the business. You’ll collaborate across seams, creating joined up experiences that align to what our users need, not the company structure.

What you deliver will set the standard for interaction design quality. As part of the design team you’ll drive visual excellence in our UI, combining your skills in typography, animation and colour to craft unparalleled experiences.

You should join us if you:

You have strong visual design skills and are excited to own all elements of this for new and existing products

You have experience leading UX and UI design across multiple product teams and take a holistic approach to problem-solving

You believe user-centricity and high-quality design should be at the core of every design decision and advocate for this

You can iterate quickly and are experienced in designing solutions at various stages of fidelity e.g. sketches. wireframes, finalised designs

You have experience developing user journeys for B2B products

You're familiar with modern tools for design collaboration and prototyping (Miro, Figma etc)

You enjoy performing user research and using the results of that to constantly improve the products we build

You are highly collaborative and enjoy working with multiple teams across the business

You have strong design opinions but are happy to have your mind changed

You enjoy engaging in ideation rather than just being directed and are excited by bringing designs from concept to completion

You thrive on excellence, autonomy and questioning conventional wisdom

You shouldn’t join us if (we want to be as honest and transparent as we can):

You value stability in a product and company, over change and fast-growth.

You think lofty goals are better left to renovation builders.

You shy away from candour and fast-paced environments.

What is Impala?

At Impala we’re solving an exciting, complex problem that has held back the hotel industry, if not the entire travel industry, for 20 years.

We're making it ridiculously easy for innovators to integrate with hotels, via our (frankly delightful..) API’s.

This democratises access for hotels and innovators alike, enabling and encouraging so much more innovation in travel. We believe the industry can, should and will do better, and we're going to be at the centre of that... Bring on the travel tech revolution!

More practically, we’re making the world a better place for guests, hotels, and online travel agents of any size! Think Twilio or Plaid for Travel.

And that is very much only just the beginning.

This is where you come in, there are big challenges a-plenty as we scale up and evolve, which are going to require some talented folks to solve.

Why you should join us:

We’re revolutionising an out-of-date 1.6 trillion dollar market. This means we’re reimagining what travel can and should look like - and you can be a part of that.

We’re supported by some of the most respected investors in the business, the early-stage backers behind Deliveroo, SecretEscapes, Trivago, Transferwise, and Airbnb.

We’re an innovation-bent and product-obsessed team (who don’t take ourselves too seriously)

Our Async work environment offers more flexibility, less pressure, and a better work-life balance.

We’ve been remote-first since 2017 and know how to do it. We care about thinking deeply about the workplace.

We’ve always optimised for quality over quantity when expanding our team. We have Star teams full of Star players across the board.

We offer lofty progression opportunities for all Impalans

We’re clear on our mission to enable innovators to build the world's most incredible travel experiences.

We also have a benefits package that’s second-to-none and a wonderful community and culture. Check out our deck and our careers page for more on that.

Where will you work?

We are a remote-first and asynchronous company. This was a very deliberate, natural choice, as we prioritise preserving work-life balance and accommodating the best people in Europe, whilst also fostering diversity.

We employ anyone within +/- 2h from GMT, timezone wise for now (expanding globally in the future).

You can check out everything we offer to set up your perfect remote work environment here.

And if Relocation excites you - we offer (and encourage!) that opportunity too.

We also have a dedicated Remote Experience Manager in the team, whose role is, amongst other things, to ensure your happiness, and help you integrate and feel empowered whilst working remotely.

What about the Covid-shaped elephant in the room?

Covid-19 has forced almost every industry in the world to adjust in 2020, and none more so than the travel industry. It is however, an exciting time to be in Travel Tech; with endless opportunities opened up for innovation meaning the industry won't be going back to how it was. Hotels and innovators are no longer satisfied with the status quo, and players across travel tech have been busy giving themselves a make over during Covid.

Backed by some of Europe’s leading investors, we’re on the cusp of launching a product that will connect people and travel once again.

Sound interesting?

If you want to learn more about us, check out our Blog and our Culture Deck.

For more information about what it's like working here, check out our Glassdoor page.