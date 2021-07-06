User Experience Designer

Job Details

At Epic, our guiding principle is to make our products a joy to use. As a UX Designer, you'll act as the lead experience and visual designer for several development teams, setting the direction for joyful design. You'll meet with end-users to establish an understanding of their unique needs, research their workflows, and observe our applications being used contextually. You'll then work alongside developers to design intuitive, beautiful applications with sound information architecture. Throughout the design process, you'll demonstrate your ideas with various levels of finish: sketches, wireframes, high-fidelity mockups, and interactive prototypes.

More than just important work.

Epic is located in Madison, Wisconsin, a city regularly ranked as one of America's best places to live. Epic's environment is one of continuous learning; you'll have access to opportunities to expand your skill set and share your knowledge with others. We offer comprehensive benefits to keep you healthy and happy as you grow in your life and career, and your merit-based compensation will reflect the impact your work has on the company and our customers. You'll also be eligible for annual raises and bonuses, as well as stock grants, which give you an even greater stake in the success of Epic and our customers. Epic is an Equal Opportunity employer. Please see our full non-discrimination statement at https://careers.epic.com/EEO.

Requirements

A solid portfolio demonstrating strong user experience and visual design skills

Education or experience in user-centered design techniques

Bachelor's degree or greater

Relocation to the Madison, WI, area (reimbursed)

Eligible to work in the U.S. without visa sponsorship

COVID-19 vaccination

For fastest consideration, please include a link to your online portfolio or any interactive applications you've designed



