UX/UI Designer l Creator Economy

Job Details

About creable

creable was founded in January 2021 and is still an early stage startup!

If you join now, you will be part of the core team and proactively help us shape our:

culture team processes product

Vision

Giving everyone access to the Creator Economy.

Why? Because we believe people should earn money by doing what they love.

Mission: Enable 10'000'000 Creators to monetize their passion by 2030.

How? By building an All-In-One Workspace for Creators where they can grow their audience, monetize their passion and manage their business.

→ here you can read a more extensive explanation of our vision.

Values

Fun: Do what you love ♥️ Daniel Koss: My dream is to build a culture where people are looking forward to Monday and are almost a little disappointed when it's Friday. That being said: enjoy your weekend, you earned it 😜

Impact: Do what the world needs 🙏 Daniel Koss: We will give everyone access to the Creator Economy.

Wealth: Do what makes you money 💸 Daniel Koss: Making creable the success that will satisfy our ambition and improve the lives of millions of people across the globe will take years of blood, sweat and tears. For this contribution to society everyone at creable should get a nice financial compensation. We're short-term modest, but long-term greedy.

Excellence: Do what you're good excellent at 🥇 Daniel Koss: We will compete with the smartest, best financed and hardest working startup teams across the globe. If we're serious about achieving our vision, we will literally have to let people go for "good" work, because anything less than excellent will slow us down.

Team

Daniel Koss - Founder & CEO

Nafis Fuad - Full Stack Developer

Filip Petreski - UX/UI Designer

Andrew Cen - Full Stack Developer

currently hiring - UX/UI Designer

currently hiring - Full Stack Developer

Advisors

Daniel Svonava - Technical Advisor

Matthias Isler - Technical Advisor

Christian Burger - Business Advisor

Thomas Spiegel - Media Advisor

Hiring Process

Apply here Basic evaluation of your application Culture fit interview Job related trial day Job related interview Reference calls We'd like to talk 2 of your former employers or coworkers We arrange 2 video calls between you and other creable team members 30 day trial period Long term job offer - if both sides like working together ← this is the goal 🙂



