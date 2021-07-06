UI Designer

Job Details

About us

Quantum technology is likely to be as transformational in the 21st century as harnessing electricity was in the 19th. Quantum computing in particular promises to completely disrupt the way we process information - transforming previously uncomputable problems into manageable ones.

We're a venture-capital backed company with tier-1 investors including Sequoia Capital, DCVC, Sierra Ventures, and In-Q-Tel. Q-CTRL operates offices in the United States and Australia with team members able to enjoy workplace flexibility within these countries.

About the role

In this part-time, six-month contract role you will report to the Head of Design. You will work with our Product and Marketing teams to design and develop websites, landing pages, emails and social media campaigns. We are not expecting you to be a quantum physicist, you just need to bring your passion for designing and coding functional and beautiful solutions. This is a part-time six-month contract opportunity, the hours/days will be flexible depending on the candidate.

What you'll do:

Collaborate with your new team (Design), and our stakeholders in Product, Engineering and Marketing to maintain and improve our cohesive brand and visual style.

Design and Develop clean, high-quality websites, landing pages, emails and social media campaigns.

Ensure UI/UX best practices are incorporated into each project.

Champion the use and maintenance of our design system (Elements) and ensure digital content is well-maintained and up-to-date.

We'd love to hear from you if...

You have a strong understanding of branding and the ability to stay true to brand guidelines.

You understand typography, layout, colour and grid structures, and it’s importance in designing digital assets.

You are experienced in maintaining high quality creative and have a strong attention to detail while operating in a driven, iterative environment.

You are tool agnostic and have experience using Figma, Photoshop and Illustrator

You are a passionate advocate for good design systems and processes.

You have strong understanding and experience with front-end languages (HTML, CSS, JavaScript)

Why Q-CTRL?

At Q-CTRL, you'll work in a fascinating industry where you get to be a part of the 21st century's most disruptive technology transformation. You can make a difference from day one and won't be just a cog in the machine. We take a lot of pride in what we do and your contributions - big or small - will be celebrated and recognized.

To us, all teams are equally important and we value a respectful work environment where we can discuss and debate ideas, learn from each other and keep evolving.

You'll get to live the startup life without the startup wages; we offer competitive salaries, a generous learning and development budget for you to keep upskilling yourself as you please, and a no-nonsense, non-hierarchical type of work environment. We also embrace flexible work hours and workplace location flexibility so you can worry about your global impact, not a rigid work schedule.

If you fit the above and you're as excited as we are about building the quantum future, let's talk!