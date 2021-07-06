Product Experience Designer
As our first Product Experience Designer, you will have a leading role in designing our end-to-end patient journey. You will be expected to problem solve, research and project manage to deliver an exceptional experience to our patients. You will be instrumental in shaping our company focus on patients.
Responsibilities:
- Relentlessly raise the bar, ensuring our patients have seamless, consistent and effective interactions every time they use our platform
- Ideate and design new solutions for patients and iterate on our existing solutions
- Establish best practices for patients and partner with product, UX, and operations to implement
- Deeply understand our patients and their needs and challenges across the user journey
- Work closely with our clinical & member experience teams to intimately understand and document opportunities & challenges-related to the patient journey
Our ideal candidate will have:
- Deep interest in solving big problems in healthcare
- Emphatic commitment to personal growth and development
- Love of owning a problem end-to-end
- Ability to maintain & update user journey diagrams & documents (e.g. Lucidchart) as single source of truth.
- Demonstrated ability to gather, synthesize and deliver information across internal teams.
- Experience working with patients or consumers in customer service or research capacity
- Experience developing user research plans, leading research interviews, and synthesizing the resulting data into actionable insight
- Experience with data and analysis
Benefits package includes:
- Equity in the company
- Competitive benefits package
- Work from home