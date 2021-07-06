Job Details

As our first Product Experience Designer, you will have a leading role in designing our end-to-end patient journey. You will be expected to problem solve, research and project manage to deliver an exceptional experience to our patients. You will be instrumental in shaping our company focus on patients.

Responsibilities:

Relentlessly raise the bar, ensuring our patients have seamless, consistent and effective interactions every time they use our platform

Ideate and design new solutions for patients and iterate on our existing solutions

Establish best practices for patients and partner with product, UX, and operations to implement

Deeply understand our patients and their needs and challenges across the user journey

Work closely with our clinical & member experience teams to intimately understand and document opportunities & challenges-related to the patient journey

Our ideal candidate will have:

Deep interest in solving big problems in healthcare

Emphatic commitment to personal growth and development

Love of owning a problem end-to-end

Ability to maintain & update user journey diagrams & documents (e.g. Lucidchart) as single source of truth.

Demonstrated ability to gather, synthesize and deliver information across internal teams.

Experience working with patients or consumers in customer service or research capacity

Experience developing user research plans, leading research interviews, and synthesizing the resulting data into actionable insight

Experience with data and analysis

