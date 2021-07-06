Job Details

We're looking for a graphic designer to join our dynamic 40+ people team. We’re on a mission to become one of the top #25 third-party sellers on Amazon within the next 5 years. Currently, we are in the top #1000.

Our creative team is one of the cornerstones of our success and growth. You will be hands-on in creating designs for consumer products across different categories (baby, pet, beauty, skincare, home, wellness, electronics, etc.).

Unlike working at an agency or with regular clients with rounds of approval and disregarded drafts, at Benitago your designs will directly impact thousands of daily online purchases by customers across the UK/EU and North America.

As a graphic designer on our team, you will report directly to our Senior Graphic Designer.





Amongst many exciting challenges, you will:

Create a range of different digital materials including graphics, banners, graphs, ads, etc.

Develop layouts and templates for ongoing consumer brands

Edit photos and perform photomontages (incl. searching photos on Shutterstock)

Balance multiple (4-5+) projects at once, knowing how to prioritize tasks

Work with different briefs and cooperating with copywriters

Adhere to brand guidelines (adapting to themes and designs on-board)

Uphold design standards, file naming structure, and folder organization





Job requirements

Do you have what it takes?

Degree in Design or related field (Graphic Design, Product Design, Fine Arts )

4+ years experience in graphic design (preferably in a graphic studio, advertising agency, or in-house creative department)

Proficient in Adobe Creative Cloud (with a specific focus in Photoshop and Illustrator) and using workflows between Adobe applications (Smart Objects, Linking, etc)

Strong portfolio of work over a wide range of creative projects

Great sense of composition and color theory

Strong understanding of typography, layout, and brand identity principles

Ability to see our products through the eyes of customers

Knowledge and understanding of current graphic design trends in digital media

Experience with Beauty, Cosmetics, Wellness, Healthcare brands (preferred but not required)

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

High level of attention to detail and ability to manage multiple projects simultaneously

Ability to plan, prioritize and problem solve in a fast-paced environment





What’s in it for you?

A competitive base salary and equity compensation packages

Unlimited paid time off

Option to work remotely

A knowledgeable, high-achieving, and fun team

The chance to be a part of one of the fastest growing e-commerce startups in the world





If you think you have what it takes, apply, we would love to hear from you.





P.S. - Sharing is caring. If this role isn't right for you, share it with friends or co-workers! They will thank you for it and the universe will pay it forward.





We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.