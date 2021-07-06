Job Details

THE OPPORTUNITY

Atomi is an online teaching and learning platform that helps students, teachers, and schools work better together. Our product has already reached hundreds of thousands of students, and we're growing quickly. As part of this growth, we're looking for a Marketing Designer to join our team and help us build the Atomi brand across various touchpoints.

We're passionate about investing in great design because we know the impact it has on our company, our products and, most importantly, our customers. So if you're all about conceptualising engaging creative online digital experiences, we should chat.

Our office is in Sydney, Australia, but we’re happy to consider remote candidates from any location.

THE DAY-TO-DAY

Contribute unique ideas for strategic marketing initiatives

Design, produce and manage online content for our marketing campaigns across multiple channels and in a wide range of mediums

Produce flawless animations, videos and graphic images for new product features used across landing pages and email campaigns

Design with systems and scalability in mind, where components and templates can be re-used and built to scale, optimised across different devices and platforms

Collaborate effectively with the Marketing team and as a cross-functional team member

Create high-quality work that delights our customers, meets company objectives, and reinforces our brand

Produce and advocate for strong design solutions, communicating ideas to key stakeholders across the organization

Give and receive feedback constructively through design reviews

WHO WE'RE LOOKING FOR

4 years of hands-on experience working in a marketing design role, preferably in a SaaS or tech company

Demonstrated experience in designing advertising and marketing campaigns across social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram and TikTok

Excellent design craft with an eye for detail and consistency

Strong knowledge of design tooling incl. Adobe, Sketch and/or Figma

Strategic thinker, able to see and communicate ideas from concept to execution

Strong collaboration, communication, and problem-solving skills

Proven ability to work autonomously and collaboratively

Bonus points: