Seeking graphic designer to contract, with the potential opportunity to join our team. Must be able to think creatively and have a sharp eye for details. If you’re a talented designer, have a knack for problem-solving, can think for yourself quickly and have a passion for learning and growing, we’d like to meet you.

In this position, you will be responsible for a wide variety of design across digital and offline media. To be successful, you will need to be a self-starter, capable of delivering professional designs, and able to work on a variety of projects all at once , with attention to details for consistency and accuracy.

Currently Residing in U.S. and U.S. Citizens Only Please!

Responsibilities:

General:

Create logos, establish brand guidelines, develop corporate identity packages, and produce print, digital, and web collateral for a broad range of clients and industries

Prioritize and manage multiple projects within design specifications, budget and time restrictions

Ensure projects are completed with a professional level of quality and on schedule

Collaborate with digital media, web development, and other marketing team members as necessary to launch campaigns and projects

Occasionally communicate directly with clients about layout and design

Ability to accommodate varying levels of client-provided information and create multiple concepts as defined by scope of work to help guide the client

Specific:

Prepare designs by studying relevant information and materials

Submit design proofs for review and request approval and feedback

Amend designs based on internal feedback from Art Director/Creative Director and external feedback from clients

Finalize artwork and prepare files for print production, front end/web development, or delivery to clients

Contribute to team efforts by accomplishing assigned tasks as needed

Requirements:

A keen eye for aesthetics and details

A strong eye for visual composition

Proficiency in typography and color as applied to print, web, and digital design

Proficiency in the Adobe Creative Suite, specifically InDesign, Photoshop, and Illustrator (Knowledge of Adobe XD is a plus)

Knowledge of Microsoft Teams and/or SmartSheet a plus

Understanding of the different design processes as applied to marketing, advertising, corporate branding, packaging, print collateral, web and multimedia

Ability to translate designs to different channels and provide consistency/cohesiveness throughout

Strong analytical skills and logical thinking

Excellent communication skills

Ability to work efficiently in a remote environment, and manage time effectively

Ability to take constructive feedback and amend designs effectively

Qualifications:

A degree in Design, Fine Arts, or related field is a plus

Experience as a graphic designer or in related field

Demonstrable graphic design skills with a strong portfolio

Graphic Designer Job Essential Soft Skills:

Organizational skills. This professional must prove very organized in order to fulfill all duties in a timely manner and possess the ability to adhere to hard deadlines. Multitasking is key.

Personal management skills. Time management, leadership and project management abilities are necessary for this position. As well as the ability to work with others on a team, remotely or in person.

Artistic skills. Talent and creative/artistic ability is a must as is moderate knowledge of color theory. You should possess analytical skills and the ability to incorporate your own style into designs.

Communications skills. Very good communication skills, and patience, are necessary to handle a variety of situations with clients and colleagues .

Problem-solving skills.