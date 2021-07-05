Director, Product Design

Job Details

At Neo, we empower people to get the most out of their money and time. We're a tech company reimagining everyday banking from the ground up to create rewarding experiences and build community for all Canadians. We're looking for passionate go-getters who want to move fast and create a lasting impact.

As the Director of Product Design, you will lead an established team of designers and researchers, and work closely with our product, creative and engineering teams to define, shape, and deliver a multitude of experiences across various digital platforms. You will play a leading role in mentoring, and expanding the design team, practice, and strategy.

What you'll be doing:

Drive the design vision across our product suite with our lead designers to deliver a world-class banking user experience

Act as a thought partner with lead designers, elevating our design practice, quality of experiences, and the process as they move from concept to final product

Own development and execution of a functional strategy to grow Design and UX capabilities at Neo across people, process and tools

Provide input into the overall company strategy and product roadmap to drive innovation and improvement in Neo's user experience

Own team leadership, hiring and performance management of Neo's world-class design team

Collaborate with leadership and stakeholders across Neo to identify and execute on ways to elevate the user experience across Neo's product and operations

Keep abreast of the latest developments and innovations in product design to bring the latest thinking into Neo's product

Who we're looking for:

A minimum of 5 years of experience in leading teams, guiding & coaching on career direction, development, growth and performance

Deep understanding of the design process and best practices, and proven ability to define and improve a team’s design practices

A demonstrated history as a Lead Product Designer and a manager with direct reports while delivering innovative solutions that resonate with customers

Extensive experience collaborating with product leadership, engineering managers, and cross-functional stakeholders

Fluency in principles and techniques of information architecture, systems thinking, and user experience design and research.

What it’s like to work with us:

At Neo, you’ll be working with industry-leading technology that changes the way we live and realize a better financial future. It’s a serious deal, but that doesn’t mean we don’t know a thing or two about having fun. Our entrepreneurial environment gets our adrenaline pumping and beats the regular 9-5 job. We’re in it together, always. Gain hands-on experience and be part of the future.

About applying with Neo:

Please apply using Chrome, as applications are only supported using Chrome on desktop.

Neo Financial is an equal opportunity employer. We are excited to meet with and hire the top talent out there. We appreciate your interest in working with us; however, only those applicants selected for interviews will be contacted. Successful candidates for this position will be required to undergo a security screening, including a criminal records check and may require a credit check.



