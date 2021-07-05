Senior Product Designer - Remote

Job Details

TL;DR

Why?

At Omnipresent, we want product design to be a key differentiator. We are looking for an experienced Senior Product Designer to partner with the Engineering team to take our product to the next level.

What?

You will work with our product and engineering teams to distill complex international employment and onboarding processes into simple, innovative and engaging user experiences in our cutting edge platform.

Who?

You have an eye for functional design and possess technical skills to distill high-level concepts and ideas into concrete high-fidelity designs. You should be able to iterate designs and solutions as part of a product squad in a way that brings our product vision of simplicity to life.

The Details

About Omnipresent

Remote work is one of the great equalisers of our time, allowing people to secure employment opportunities from companies around the world, no matter where they were born or where they live.

Yet, at a time when remote work is exploding, most companies are finding it too complex, costly and time consuming to employ workers internationally. At Omnipresent, we’re cutting this complexity and providing our clients, and their remote workers, with a simplified, cost effective and legally compliant employment experience. With a network of legal entities across the world, coupled with an automation-focused tech platform, we’re building the premier global employment-as-a-service offering on the market.

Your role

You'll be the first Product Designer to sit within the Product team. You’ll embed yourself within our product squads in order to figure out how to solve the problems we have chosen to tackle, resulting in a user experience that is useful, usable, and delightful.

Responsibilities:

You will be a key part of the solution exploration, shaping and construction phases of our product development process (inspired by the Shape Up process). Your main responsibility is working with the engineering team on a day to day basis to shape and construct solutions.

You will own our understanding of user journeys, and will make sure we solve problems in a way that leverages and simplifies them.

You are responsible for making sure our Product is consistent with our visual identity and feels like a high-end, simple, quality piece of software that is right for the job.

You will bring our product vision to life through storyboards, wireframes and high-fidelity designs supported by an iterative, hypothesis-driven design approach.

You will iterate upon concepts with your team members as you receive feedback from users and domain experts

You’ve done some of these things…

Worked as part of a squad with engineers to collaboratively design and build valuable software

Gained experience in SaaS, fintech or other tech marketplaces

Have used both quantitative and qualitative research to define a best-in-class user experience

Worked closely with front end developers to create a scalable design system, or have development experience yourself

You’re the sort of person that…

Is a team player, who likes to do their design work together with engineers rather than independently

Has a strong portfolio showcasing high quality, thoughtful UI/UX

Understands the strategic thinking behind a digital product

Is open to constructive feedback, both giving and receiving

Presents your ideas in a way that inspires all stakeholders to do their best work together

What’s in it for you (apart from the most fun and challenging ride of your life!)

Shared ownership - Being a part of our journey means you will own a piece of Omnipresent

Annual vacation entitlement: 33 days including local holidays

Equipment and infrastructure: We give you a budget for all the equipment you need to work effectively wherever you are

Company retreats: We are planning biannual company-wide retreats post COVID, and well as socials and other team building activities

Flexible working - Work from anywhere in the world - We don’t care where or when you work as long as the job gets done. We are genuinely as flexible as the work allows

We believe remote working is a great equaliser and we practice what we preach. Inclusivity is fundamental to our mission and we are committed to conscious inclusion. We believe in the potential of everyone; regardless of race, religion or belief, ethnic origin, different physical ability, family structure, socio-economics, age, nationality or citizenship, marital, domestic or civil partnership status, sexual orientation, or gender identity.