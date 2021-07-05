All Jobs
Graphic Designer

Who we are: Melange Technologies, Inc. is a design-driven startup building a prediction market platform. We are a new company and much of our business plan has not gone public. So, message me through dribble if you would like more information on the company plan and our market positioning.

 

Who we're hiring: someone who has a unique style and can adapt that style in collaboration with UI designers, game designers, and the marketing team. No graphic design experience is required, but applicant must be able to confidently and consistently create digital materials.

 

Expected Responsibilities:

  • represent probability and mathematical concepts in interactive and consumer-focused ways
  • take part in creating logo and promotional materials
  • strategize about target market and design in-app assets that play to that audience and the UI design language
  • attend 30 minute to hour long performance report meetings on weekdays.

Preferred skills:

  • Has experience and ideas about how to create long-form visual storytelling
  • Can create high-intensity and low-intensity digital art

Hours: Full-time, 70K plus possible equity position with bonus potential

Travel: In-person (New York or Los Angeles) or remote

Required Education: None.

Melange Technologies, Inc
Full-time
New York City, New York
Jul 05, 2021
