Principal Product Designer – France

Job Details

About Trainline

Trainline is an innovative, tech business with a mission to bring together the world’s rail, coach and other travel services into one simple experience. We aim to make travel easier and more accessible, and we’re hugely proud to rank among the highest-rated travel and ticketing apps globally. Today, we offer our customers travel to thousands of destinations in and across 45 countries in Europe and beyond and accounting for over 90 million visits to our apps and websites each month.

Empowering people to make greener travel choices is central to our focus in 2021 and beyond. And it’s the unique blend of innovation, creativity, technology and customer-first experiences we’ve developed that are the core principles to our world class Design team. Led by Will Barker, our new Design Director (previously leading UX teams at IDEO & Samsung), the team are laser-focused on building the world’s #1 rail platform benefiting our communities and our world by reducing congestion and our collective carbon footprint - we believe our work has a genuine impact and will change travel for the better.

Purpose of the Role

We’re looking for a Principal Product Designer to lead our growing UX team in our Paris office focused on exploring the French and European travel market to better understand travel behaviours, emotions and attitudes to build differentiated and compelling product experiences. You’ll work closely with design and leadership teams in both Paris and London to ensure Trainline’s European growth is centered around a compelling product vision and underpinned by astute market and customer insights.

Responsibilities

You’ll work closely with design and leadership teams in Paris and London to ensure Tranline get closer to international rail travellers, understanding the differentiated value we can bring whilst helping to establish state-of-the-art design practices and a strong design culture.

Your responsibilities will include:

working closely with Engineering, Brand, Research, and Product within your team and business partners across the organisation (including those in London). Building and owning the early-stage processes to establish that product vision and collaborating cross-functionally with product management, engineering, research, and marketing to ensure a smooth product design process and consistent visual language.

to amplify Trainline's strategic and competitive edge Maintaining and evolving Trainline’s design system, in collaboration with our Engineers, to ensure the UI is consistently implemented across our portfolio of products

Experience

Minimum of 6 years commercial design experience

with your team Taking broad challenge spaces and working through a robust process to deliver high quality, customer-centric design artifacts

We’d especially like to hear from you if:

You have experience working in the travel or urban mobility space

You have experience of designing for the product development life cycle

You have experience with designing to improve awareness + activation



