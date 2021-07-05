Job Details

MUUME is a startup developing an all-in-one digital solution to bring small to medium businesses online, with an initial focus on the service industry such as hair salons in Switzerland. The MUUME Head Office (15 people) is based in Zurich, and we currently employ 35+ remote software engineers at various locations across Europe.

We are seeking a Senior UX/UI Designer. In other words, a rockstar that can offer their expertise in UX/UI Design. This is a remote friendly position with possibility of relocation.





You…

… are an experienced product designer, ready to defend the value of UX in a startup environment

… are well-versed in UX research methods, usability principles and Design Thinking

… are fluent in Figma and Adobe Creative Suite

… have experience following Material Design guidelines

… are able to communicate in English and German.

... reside in Europe, within the following time zones: GMT+1 or GMT+2





In this role you will be:

Combining UX principles with design execution, to produce usable and intuitive user interfaces

Collaborating with the rest of the Product team to evolve and refine our design system, ensuring visual cohesion and engineering efficiency across all user touch points

Communicating design solutions to engineers and stakeholders

Designing and prototyping elegant solutions for web and mobile app

Assisting in user research, such as interviews, usability studies, A/B testing, journey maps, wireframes etc.

Consolidating research insights in an effective way for relevant teams and stakeholders

Turning quantitative and qualitative research insights into tangible design solutions





Your experience:

Minimum 4 years in UX/UI/Product Design

Robust design portfolio demonstrating a strong balance between UX and UI

Strong command of contemporary design tools including Figma and After Effects

Solid background in designing for mobile-first platforms and apps

Problem-solving and analytical skills

A solid foundation in layout and design

English and German professional working proficiency. Swiss German is a plus.





What we offer:

People: We are a talented, multi-cultural team from diverse backgrounds and industries

We are a talented, multi-cultural team from diverse backgrounds and industries

We offer a fun, open and empowering environment where people can take ownership, have a real impact, and help shape the products and future of the business

We offer 25 vacation days





Think you've got what it takes? We're excited to hear from you! Kindly note that we will only contact applicants eligible for an interview.