Job Details

B-Reel Stockholm is looking for a dynamic and experienced Designer to join our expanding team. We are on an exciting journey and want people who are looking to help build something different, with our clients like Storytel, Save the Children, KICKS and H&M.

B-Reel Stockholm is looking to strengthen our design team further, as an integrated part of our agency offering. We’re looking for a senior designer who works across different expressions and platforms, and who believes that motion and interaction is a natural part of modern design and integrates it through own skills or in collaboration with others own skills and/or fluid collaboration with colleagues. Our output spans a wide spectrum of platforms encompassing integrated communication campaigns, visual identities, social media, web design, mobile apps, product development, experience design, mixed reality, film and animation.

You are highly self-motivated and a true team player with high ambitions and leader capabilities, always hungry for pushing new design ideas. You have a natural interest in your field of craft as well as for the people and the culture around you. Strong organisational design skills are needed, speed is desirable but never at the expense of quality. You are someone who constantly hones and pushes your craft. You happily share your ideas and confidently present your work internally and to clients.

Our designers work in a highly collaborative process together with other members of our creative team such as Motion Designers, Art Directors, Copywriters, Strategists, Producers and more.

We are looking for someone with 4-8 years of experience as a designer in a design, production or advertising agency.

Main responsibilities include:

Taking lead on design briefs and help setting up such projects for success

Lead design work as part of integrated projects

Present clear ideas and concepts to clients and other team members

Mentor and collaborate with the design team and interns

Contribute with your design skills to the realisation of different types of productions

Staying one step ahead of competition by researching and applying inspiration and trends within and nearby the field of design

Please apply as soon as possible, interviews will be held throughout the recruitment process.

About B-Reel:

B-Reel is an independent creative agency that operates at the intersection of storytelling, technology and culture. With four nimble offices in Europe and the US, we’ve organised ourselves around change and forward motion since 1999. We try to live, hire, work and play according to one simple belief: The most interested people make the most interesting things. Some of the clients we work with in our Stockholm office are Storytel, H&M, Kicks, and Save the Children.

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

