Senior Web Designer

Job Details

Job Type

3-Month Contract (with opportunity to extend)

Location

Remote

Job Responsibilities

This contract is intended to cover a wholesale brand refresh of the website of one of Australia’s best-loved lifestyle brands, COLORBOND® to better tie in with other marketing activities and assets.

The position requires the successful applicant to:

Work directly with the team to create multiple early design concepts to respond to the brief in different ways.

Follow the documented brief for each individual task, raising any objections, deviations or issues directly with the team before beginning work.

Prepare world-class static visual design proofs and interactive prototypes combining their brand faithfully and engagingly with existing content at multiple screen sizes in the design software of your choice to demonstrate concepts throughout the design process.

Accept and respond to collaborative design critique & review to amend designs as necessary.

Provide support to developers as necessary during implementation, including documenting design decisions, producing assets, and demonstrating elements in various states.

Communicate progress of allocated tasks in daily standup meetings in Zoom and periodically as requested in Slack.

Attend client meetings online where required to better understand marketing and brand guidance.

Be legally allowed to work in Australia.

Working Hours & Benefits

Position is a full-time equivalent role. Virtual attendance is required Monday to Friday for daily standup meetings at 10 AM, but provided you’re responsive to questions and available for scheduled meetings, you’re free to work the hours that best suit you. Our normal office hours are 9 AM – 5:30 PM Monday to Friday (NSW time).

The position offers $620 per day, for a 3 month period to start as soon as possible, negotiable based on demonstrated experience.

As a contract position, you will be required to use your own device and validly-licenced software as required. Additional software required for the project may be invoiced separately following approval.

Required Skills & Experience

Demonstrated experience producing creative, high quality brand-centric web designs for established brands.

Ability to faithfully apply print-centric brand guidelines to digital applications.

Clear verbal and written communication skills.

Communicative and transparent throughout the design process.

Able to work productively as part of a team.

Able to accurately estimate effort for individual tasks.

Willingness to work collaboratively and accept review and critique of the work produced.

Deal with clients and other employees professionally at all times.

Supervisor

Kit Grose, UX + Tech Director

About Us

Studio IQ is a full-service design and development agency based in Wollongong, NSW. With a substantial focus on UX and building long-term relationships with our clients, design has always been in our DNA.