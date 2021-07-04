Visual Designer

Job Details

Dapi is a financial technology infrastructure provider that allows businesses to accept and initiate bank transfers at nearly zero fees. We work to remove intermediaries thereby allowing our customers to deliver alternative payment solutions to their end-users. We are building a new financial infrastructure that will enable every company to offer its own embedded financial services. Within one year of our launch, we have managed to attract investments from Y Combinator, Pioneer Fund, and other notable VC funds. Read more about us in TechCrunch and Crunchbase.





Dapi is looking at setting up its brand studio team for which we’re looking for a skilled Visual/Brand Designer to be a strategic member of our brand Studio, you will ideate, design, and execute creative solutions that align with Dapi's roadmap. With a start-up mindset and your full range of skills in graphic design, typography, illustration, and photography – let's push the boundaries of what's possible to grow and extend the Dapi brand. You have an obsession for world-class creativity and are comfortable collaborating cross-functionally with remote design teams, content strategists, and marketers while providing an expert point of view. We hope that you are excited by the opportunity to bring meaningful change to the world of FinTech with an innovative design that informs, delights, and engagement.





Responsibilities

Solve complex concepts through meaningful designs with simplicity and clarity (this can range anywhere from a landing page to a full product marketing campaign).

Know how to present your work effectively, and articulately communicate design rationale to stakeholders.

Review consumer insights and performance data for created assets, and be an advocate for user-centered design suggesting optimizations and future improvements.

Explore our visual execution and innovate within the Dapi brand.

Help tell Dapi’s story through multiple visual and multimedia assets.

Qualifications

Bachelor's degree in Design or related field

2+ years of hands-on design experience with a strong portfolio of work

2+ years experience applying human-centered design approaches, methods, and tools to solve complex problems

Expertise in Adobe CS, Sketch or Figma, Keynote, and prototyping tools required; motion design a plus

Ability to thrive in a fast-paced environment with a small cross-functional team

A strong collaborator who embraces ambiguity designs with curiosity and empathy, and brings a positive, optimistic attitude to the team

Tolerance for ambiguity but superpower for translating it into organized and clear steps

On the cutting edge of visual design, what’s current and what’s coming up next

We offer full benefits, equity, and are open to remote work!



