UX Designer

Job Details

About Kraken

Our mission is to accelerate the adoption of cryptocurrency so that you and the rest of the world can achieve financial freedom and inclusion. In our first decade, Kraken has risen to become one of the largest, most successful and respected crypto exchanges in the world.

We are changing the way the world thinks about finance and our range of successful products are playing a critical role in the mainstream adoption of crypto assets. We continue to trail-blaze into new territory with the introduction of Kraken Bank, providing a more seamless integration between crypto and the traditional financial system. This makes us the first crypto company (ever) to be awarded a U.S. state banking charter.

Our diverse group of 2,000+ Krakenites are distributed all over the world, united by a shared passion for delighting customers, upholding crypto values and achieving our meaningful mission. We attract people who push themselves to improve, are radically transparent and think differently in order to unlock their potential.

Crypto is a rapidly evolving industry and we’re just getting started. We’re growing fast and you're invited to join the revolution!

We are looking for excellent UX designers to research, analyze, and design end-to-end beautiful, intuitive interfaces throughout the entire design workflow from competitive analysis, mapping out user journeys in flow diagrams, creating sitemaps, high level wireframes to high fidelity mockups, and working with the frontend team to implement design solutions. We need a creative, highly motivated team player with attention to detail and an eye for beautiful, clean user interfaces. You must follow the principles of User-Centered Design to always regard the user/customer experience first and support your design decisions with best practices and data from usability tests or metrics. This person will be a key member of the product design team collaborating closely with the very best engineers, designers, business leadership, partners and customers in the industry.

Responsibilities

Perform competitive analysis, define user personas, study cryptocurrency trends and strategies.

Create and run usability tests during product design and after launch to guide the design process.

Create and improve information architecture, nomenclature, and diagrams for our apps, including sitemaps, flowcharts, wireframes, and static prototypes.

Work closely with our Product team and contribute to requirements gathering, design documentation, and implementation reviews.

Work with internal Design team and client groups to design and build user-friendly interfaces and application hierarchies based on functional specifications and persona-based usability findings.

Participate in key internal meetings, including regular status updates, planning sessions, document ongoing progress and effectively communicate findings

Review user adoption for product deliverables and acceptance testing combining data, analysis, and creative design thinking.

Ensure design documents are current and complete, with solutions implemented properly and user feedback incorporated into future product design iterations.

What skills, experiences, knowledge are a must?

Requirements

4+ years UX design experience guiding product development cycle for a successfully launched web, mobile, and/or software application

Bachelors degree or equivalent experience in Human Computer Interaction, Digital Media Design, Graphic Design, Fine Arts or related field.

Passionate about current and emerging product design trends, user-centered design principles, with a knack for keeping our team informed.

Understand Gestalt design principles, ability to recognize design challenges, and formulate a variety of creative problem solving solutions

Fluent in iOS and Android mobile/tablet UI patterns, and pairing data with effective design solutions.

Strong sense of interaction design and user flows paired with an ability to translate static solutions into wireframes, prototypes, and testable concepts.

Ability to give and receive constructive design critique.

Autonomous team player who takes initiative and responsibility for key UX design process deliverables.

We’re powered by people from around the world with their own unique backgrounds and experiences. We value all Krakenites and their talents, contributions, and perspectives.

Check out all our open roles at https://www.kraken.com/careers. We’re excited to see what you’re made of.

Learn more about us

Watch "Top 10 Qualities of Kraken - How to Grow a Decacorn Remixed""

Follow us on Twitter

Catch up on our blog

Follow us on LinkedIn