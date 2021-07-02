Designer, Web & Brand

Job Details

A bit about Whispir

Whispir is a cloud software and communications platform that seeks to help organizations communicate like people. Our platform enables our customers to build powerful communications workflows and automate interactions between systems, business, devices and people - with no coding required.

The outcomes are powerful – people everywhere can have access to the right information at the right time so that they can make informed decisions, take action, engage and communicate with each other.

Organizations can finally start to behave how they have always wanted to – they can engage with people the way people do... in a timely, personal and contextually sensitive way with actionable, useful insights that promote richer and deeper engagement.

We know this because leading organizations use Whispir’s technology locally and globally every day for this reason. Whispir becomes their competitive advantage as they streamline their operations, improve their resilience and bring innovative new services to market quickly. We also see first-hand the capacity of these innovative solutions to assist saving lives and materially improve community outcomes.

Who You Are

You are an exceptional and experienced visual designer looking to join a team with big ambitions for growth.

You have a proven ability to develop great work that understands how to connect with its audience, is beautifully-designed, drives results, and is produced to work across multiple digital touch points.

We’re looking for an experienced visual designer who is passionate about developing great looking web and digital content for critical growth marketing campaigns and the development of the Whispir brand in the USA. You will be working closely with a cross functional team of Campaign Managers, Product Marketing, and Content Creators/Writers. Your work will drive brand engagement, lead generation, acquisition, conversion, and ultimately contribute to company growth.

This is the perfect opportunity to help put our brand on the map, contribute to building a world-class marketing team

What You Will Do

Have an impact from Day 1 jumping into and improving our current campaigns and ready to help us develop high-impact and great-looking content for future campaigns

Build on our current brand and design system, and ensure they connect with our customers

Apply strong strategic thinking to campaigns combined with pixel detail and effective designs

Contribute and collaborate with a team of creatives, writers, campaign managers, and key leadership members.

Illustrate and confidently present conceptual ideas, designs, and design rationale to various stakeholders

Drive multiple projects, meet deadlines, while communicating openly to improve processes and quality of work

Work on some analogue design - when the time comes, we’ll need to produce material for tradeshows, sales assets, etc.

Be ready to go beyond the brief with new ideas and make creative recommendations that help the brand grow

Grow your career in a fast-paced, fast-growing tech company

Skills and Qualifications:

3-5 years’ experience of digital design experience for an agency or in-house design team,

Solid design experience and visual storytelling for technology and/or B2B brands

Strong visual design portfolio demonstrating a range of work across different digital mediums that includes web, mobile, landing pages, white papers, digital advertising, social assets, engaging emails, etc.

Deep understanding of visual design principles and process (typography, iconography, composition, color, layout, etc.)

Expertise in core design programs and presentation platforms (Adobe Creative Suite, Figma, Google Slides, Powerpoint)

Understanding of analogue design - when the time comes and we need to produce material for tradeshows, sales assets, etc. you can do the work

Basic knowledge of HTML & CSS (a bonus if you have decent coding skills!)

Experience working within and expanding upon a brand system and style guide

Strong written and verbal communication skills

Iterative design process

A nice-to-have if you have animation/motion design skills.

Benefits:

Competitive salary commensurate with experience - Salary Range $85k - $95k

401K with employer matching

Generous PTO, 20 days + holidays

Flexible office hours e.g. in office 3 days per week, work from home 2 days per week

Company healthcare plan

Company dental plan

Company vision plan

To apply

Please submit your résumé and a portfolio link/samples of your most recent work.

Diversity & Inclusion

Whispir places a high value on inclusion. Those from under represented communities are encouraged to apply. This includes, but is definitely not limited to, people with a lived-experience of mental ill health, culturally and linguistically diverse people, LGBTQIA+ people, and people with disabilities.

We take our core values seriously and work hard to create an environment where you feel welcomed. Teams who reflect a diversity of experience, identity, perspective, and background help us to create a healthy & inclusive working culture

If this has resonated with you, we look forward to hearing from you soon!