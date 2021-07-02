Senior Product Manager

Job Details

About Nava

Nava is on a mission to provide high-quality affordable healthcare to every American. With over 170M Americans relying on an employer for their healthcare, we’re starting our journey focused on fixing healthcare, one employee benefits plan at a time. We’re building a modern, tech-enabled benefits brokerage built on transparency, accountability, and innovation.

Our cofounders were early employees at Zillow and Redfin before cofounding VTS, a commercial real estate marketplace valued at over $1B. We are now growing a diverse and dedicated team of professionals with backgrounds spanning insurance, employee benefits, and technology startups.

About the role

Nava is seeking a Senior Product Designer to help lead the next wave of innovation in healthcare. Reporting to the co-fonder and Chief Product Officer, you will be a key member of the team in a small but quickly growing startup. As an early member of the product team, you will define Nava's design direction and play a key role in our product direction. While management opportunities will emerge as the team grows, you will always have the option to grow in a senior individual contributor track.

About you

You frame your objectives as outcomes rather than features and are experienced taking products from concept to product market fit. You use storytelling and prototypes to align the broader team toward focused action. You quickly develop several approaches to any design problem and then align the team towards which to test first.

As a designer, you have masterful interaction design skills and are interested in growing your customer development and research skills. Not only do you possess excellent visual design skills, you have the judgment to know when to exercise that talent and when to work at lower fidelity.

Working at Nava

Nava is officially headquartered in New York City, but our team collaborates remotely from all parts of the country (including founders and executives). Each day we "Zoom in" from the surf towns of SoCal to the ski towns of the Rockies, from the high deserts of the Southwest to the high rises of Manhattan.

As the world "returns to normal", we are increasingly meeting up in person to strengthen our relationships. Most recently we met up in Park City (along with our significant others) for two days of activities and collaboration.

While you will one day have the option to work from an office with your teammates, you will always have the option to work from the comfort of your home.

Key Responsibilities

Define Nava's high level user experience, general aesthetic, and overall design guidelines.

Pair with product managers to conduct research and develop our product strategy.

Translate research insights into high-level user experience flows and, ultimately, implementation-ready designs for our engineering team.

Create the foundation of Nava's design culture - where our approach to design serves the needs of our users, our cross-functional work, and our mission.

Preferred Experience

Leading design for pre-product market fit products, going from "zero to one".

Leading the effort to define our initial design language and aesthetic.

Creating robust interface libraries for use by engineering teams, product managers, and fellow designers.

Conducting primary research alongside fellow designers and product managers.

Experience working in early-stage startups (Seed, Series A) is a bonus.

Candidates from all backgrounds are encouraged to apply. We believe that solving America's healthcare problem requires leveraging America's greatest strength: our diversity.